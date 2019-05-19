Do the laws of physics work in forex? - page 3
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Why physics, chemistry, etc.? - maybe it would be better to turn to music, Mozart or Beethoven?
Has no one tried translating tics into sound and listening to forex?
It's more like rock that hits the ears of those who think they've "discovered the harmonious sound of the heavenly spheres" :)
There are always two parties in a transaction - a buyer and a seller. Why aren't their forces balanced?
Could it be that their powers are balanced by the great puppet?It sells to buyers when there are no sellers, and buys from sellers when there are no buyers on offer - thus ensuring its primary goal - to give liquidity, and then, when all who wanted to buy have bought, and all who wanted to sell have sold, interest wanes, everyone caves and waits - who will fuck who - MM calculates his delta - if he bought more than he sold, then where should he take the price, so that he could sell what he bought at a profit?
Except that there is no doll, otherwise, if there is one, for whom does it earn?
Idle thoughts, don't mind me.
Physics, then physics. Maths, then maths. Look at the picture and say thank you.
Note that the problem is solved in at least two steps, and not in one, as most people think, like professionals.
Zadacha not like X-5=0, but specifically X + Y-5 = 0. Open reference books and look for methods of solving such problems.
The ideal end result should be this.
Physics, then physics. Maths, then maths. Look at the picture and say thank you.
Note that the problem is solved in at least two steps, not in one, as most people think, like professionals.
Zadacha not like X-5=0, but specifically X + Y-5 = 0. Open reference books, looking for methods of solving such problems.
And this is on the subject.
Thank you in advance, but could you go into more detail, and if possible, in simple language.
1. In more detail, I have the address of my long-suffering website in my profile. Dig around, maybe you'll find something interesting, like "decision theory" or the methodology of Elimination of Chaos.
2. You may start from the opposite direction: try to imagine how the final result should look like.
3. if you have the patience for three years, then read, practice, ask questions by post on the website.
1. In more detail, I have the address of my long-suffering website in my profile. Dig around, maybe you'll find something interesting, like "decision theory" or the methodology of Elimination of Chaos.
2. You may start from the opposite direction: try to imagine how the final result should look like.
3. if you have the patience for three years, then read, practice, ask questions by post on the website.
OK
I have put forward a hypothesis. If anyone is interested, let them confirm or refute my hypothesis. If no one is interested, why should I waste my time here?
Congratulations, you have invented the oscillator.