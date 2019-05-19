Do the laws of physics work in forex? - page 17
Do you?
I take it you don't understand.#154
And I understand that you don't understand.
I understand that you understand that you do not understand.
I understand that you understand that you do not understand.
Continue recursion until you realise#154
Hi!
The mass of money attracts money.
The greater the mass of money, the greater the gravitational force.
As a consequence, no matter how much of it is detached from the main mass of money, the small detached part will always tend towards the main part of the money. The further this detached part is from the main mass of money, the greater its potential energy. Accordingly, in order to keep the dough at a distance, i.e. from oneself, "work" (production/speculation) must be done.
Judging by the comments, the topic is widening its scope. And in order to fully cover all the issues raised, I suggest changing the model under discussion.
The example of a car seems to me quite illustrative.
So, a car approaches an intersection and we need to predict the direction of its turn and determine the trajectory as accurately as possible.
Statistics offers us to analyze the movement of this car for previous periods in similar situations. But the thing is that no situation in the market is exactly the same. The crossroads are different every time, although it is similar to the previous one, just as one trading day is similar to another. We can only speculate about the final destination (whether the driver is going home or to work or somewhere else).
Therefore I suggest to use both statistics and physics.
What analogies beg to be drawn?
The speed is the MA slope angle (or difference of MA values on the adjacent bars). We obtain both the modulus and the direction.
The momentum is the period of MA. In its direction it coincides with the speed.
Knowing speed and momentum we can find the mass.
The angle of the wheels is the standard deviation.
Any other thoughts?
Tax was paid on the purchase of the car, during the year the car consumed fuel - tax was paid, municipal parking fees and tax on the car itself - for each car sold during the year 50% of its value was taxed... Why predict where it will go? It doesn't matter, the money is flowing.
...........
Road surface (asphalt, gravel, earth)
Pavement condition (dry, wet, ice)
Acceleration....
)))
acceleration is a derivative of speed.
Grip coefficient is needed. It can be calculated by correlating speed with the angle of rotation of the wheels. This is where we need the help of statistics.
Gentlemen statisticians, help us calculate the grip coefficient.
We need to clarify what in the market is mass in such an analogy.
I think that the most appropriate characteristic would be the ratio of sellers' and buyers' forces.
For clarity, I made a simple indicator relating the angle of slope of the MA to its period, i.e. in our analogy - the indicator of mass.
We took two MA with periods of 24 and 48