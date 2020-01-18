Automatic validator - problems - page 3
So there are additional checks in the Market that are not in CODOBase.
Will these additional requirements be announced to us?
No. We need to look at the error message and think for ourselves how to inform the user of the erroneous situation, while not clogging up the log file with gigabytes.
This way everything is reported (Print, INIT_PARAMETERS_INCORRECT) in case of unclear input data. On the subject of insufficient balance (Print, already converted to Alert).
Isn't it enough?
There are minimum balance requirements in the product description. If there is nothing at all - you can ask the developer
Nope. We need to foresee the situation: an overgrown mutant buys, downloads and runs the code. Without reading anything, of course. Suppose he has one Mongolian tugrik on his account. So, we have to inform him somehow that trading is impossible. In this case, the Expert Advisor should work, and it is forbidden to unload the Expert Advisor.
added a line to OnInit (although I don't think this is right)
if (AccountInfoDouble (ACCOUNT_BALANCE) < 2) return INIT_PARAMETERS_INCORRECT;
and got even more errors )))))))
I'm telling you, just report the error with an alert. But initialize expert with INIT_SUCCEEDED code.
So it doesn't solve the problem ((((((((
If the error is true, then leave OnTick, and check the flag in OnTick. This way, you will inform about the error (alert) and the EA will not be unloaded (it is FORBIDDEN to unload the EA!).
"initialise expert with INIT_SUCCEEDED code", Alert for user, "don't clog up the log file with gigabytes" - all these conditions are met, but the problem remains
What do I do next?
I have run out of versions. All I can suggest is: it's time to go on a barbecue. And after the holidays it will resolve itself.