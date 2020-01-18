Automatic validator - problems - page 4

Vladimir Karputov:

I'm out of ideas. All I can suggest is that it's time to go barbecuing. And after the holidays it will sort itself out.

ok )

 
Barbecues are cool, but maybe we should let the admins know sometime - what they have to say about it.

 
Autovalidation is going on, thank you very much for fixing it
 
Nothing is going through, nothing has been fixed.
 
I got it, please attach a screenshot of the error

I have no open positions now, it's not an error, the main user has been warned

Vladimir Karputov:

So there are additional checks in Market that are not in KodoBaz

Vladimir, I don't know what the problem is. I have a customer from Georgia who has not been able to pay for a week.

 

Not going through ((((( Same error - No trade

Maybe they have introduced some kind of limit on validations in this way?

 
The lack of open positions is the error that does not allow you to autovalidate under any circumstances.
 
I'm confused, why then did it autovalidate? you can see for yourself in my profile, one of my MT5 products autovalidated today.

with this message.

error

Schrodinger's Validator, no less...

