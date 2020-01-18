Automatic validator - problems - page 5
Schrodinger's Validator, no less...
me hedging, you netting
It's not about account types - it's about values the validator starts its test with. If, as an experiment, one inserts a crutch for forcing opening of a position of a certain volume into the code, then the error shown by the validator will cause even more questions concerning the correctness of its work.
Yes, you never know...
My EA went through autovalidation after I replaced OnTick() with OnStart() and then brought it back and passed it again, the developer from the Philippines Uriel Melliphant told me about it, what a special thanks to him!
Brilliant !
have you already taken the prize of a hundred quid ?
The decision belongs toPhilippine developer Uriel Melliphant, give him the prize, he deserves it
Although the prize conditions have not been met, I will contact Uriel Melliphant.
This bizarre decision really worked.
I can't write a message to him unless he adds me as a friend.
Denis, if you don't mind, write to him and have him contact me.
Thank you in advance.
ok