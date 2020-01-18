Automatic validator - problems - page 5

New comment
 
Evgeniy Machok:

Schrodinger's Validator, no less...

me hedging, you netting

 
Denis Nikolaev:

I have hedging, you have netting

err2

Same here.

It's not about account types - it's about values the validator starts its test with. If, as an experiment, one inserts a crutch for forcing opening of a position of a certain volume into the code, then the error shown by the validator will cause even more questions concerning the correctness of its work.

 
Evgeniy Machok:

Similarly.

It's not about account types, it's about the values at which the validator starts its test. If you insert a crutch to force opening of a position of a certain size, the error shown by the validator will cause even more questions concerning the correctness of its work.

Yes, you never know...

 
My EA went through autovalidation after I replaced OnTick() with OnStart() and then put everything back and went through again, the developer from the Philippines Uriel Melliphant told me about it, for which special thanks to him!


 
Denis Nikolaev:
My EA went through autovalidation after I replaced OnTick() with OnStart() and then brought it back and passed it again, the developer from the Philippines Uriel Melliphant told me about it, what a special thanks to him!


Brilliant !

have you already taken the prize of a hundred quid ?

 
Maxim Kuznetsov:

Oh, great!

have you already taken the prize of a hundred quid ?

The decision belongs toPhilippine developer Uriel Melliphant, give him the prize, he deserves it

 
Denis Nikolaev:

The solution belongs toPhilippine developer Uriel Melliphant, give him the prize, he deserves it

Although the prize conditions have not been met, I will contact Uriel Melliphant.

This bizarre decision really worked.

 
Denis Nikolaev:

The solution belongs toPhilippine developer Uriel Melliphant, give him the prize, he deserves it

I can't write a message to him unless he adds me as a friend.

Denis, if you don't mind, write to him and have him contact me.

Thank you in advance.

 
Evgeniy Machok:

I can't text him until he adds me as a friend.

Denis, if it's not too much trouble, please email him and have him contact me.

Thanks in advance.

ok

 
Thanks for the tip. Replaced OnInit with OnStart and then vice versa - validation passed. Wondering for a week what the problem was. I wrote to moderators, there was no answer.
1234567
New comment