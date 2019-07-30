Questions on the SI language - page 9
Inmine_score*m is a pointer to int, and the comment says that it is an array, i.e. for each row a different number of columns, this is called a "comb array" not a rectangular one.
It simply allocates memory for this array of row lengths, no values
For the matrix M itself.
here is allocated memory for pointers of rows
and here for the columns
Yep, I'll probably have to leave the structure in place so there's no confusion later
I was just going to replace it with a matrix.
Yeah, we'll probably have to keep the structure so we don't get confused later
I just wanted to replace it with a matrix.
Exactly, not to get confused, there was a time when I also denied enum's, extra structures and so on, everything you can do without, and then you look at this code after a couple of months and it's easier to rewrite from scratch, not to mention other viewers, you can get really embarrassed. Besides, in sys and pluses standard arrays when assigned and passed to a function become references, there's no way to figure out the size and structure in many cases, it's already clear about dynamic ones, it's not even an array but just a piece of memory in the form of a pointer to the first element.
That's where I got, when previously declared 2-dimensional array M(double **M; /* the (equi)characteristic matrix */), but this f-i passed only one "comb" string M[i]... and on µl already made through matrices. And now I'm swearing for a long time.
But maybe the problem is farfetched.
***
bazhenovivansergeevich to Freelance
A little more and he gets banned :-)
if a kind moderator doesn't erase the old one.
Well, sometimes a banya can help clear your head.
what this construct returns in the end:
I looked at the size ofTF_Status - if compilation is 32-bit, it is 4 bytes, if it is 64-bit, it is 8 bytes.
I cannot figure out whatTF_NewStatus()returns?
