Questions on the SI language - page 6
Another interesting thing about accessing the fields of a structure with ->
Is it kind of a reference to the first element of the memory area the pointer refers to?
I haven't got to that part of the book yet. But on the whole, I already understand something
Another interesting reference to structure fields via ->
I haven't used it, but google says it's really a structure field reference and you can replace it with a similar one:
score -> n == (*score).n
If it is an object, the fields are accessible through a point, if it is a pointer, through an arrow. This is just a cish nonsense - it is an occasion for forming a club of initiators. There is no sense in it anymore.
But what kind of a "game" is it? Working with structure pointers in C is very dense, constantly writing (*struct).field is more tedious than struct->field especially taking into account that in normal IDE when you put a dot next to the pointer variable type and select the field it automatically replaces the arrow.
