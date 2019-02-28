I want to learn the programming language for the MT5 terminal. Where do I start as a beginner ? - page 6
It is not convenient to learn from Kovalev's textbook from scratch, as it is outdated. You start to do some exercises and they don't compile. And simply reading, without practice, makes it harder to remember things.
I don't think we are talking about any simple examples. It's probably already at the end of a textbook. And it is probably a matter of syntax, which, if you understand the basics, is easily corrected. In any case, TC can always ask why this or that example does not compile.
Can you give an example from the tutorial that does not compile? For an example, let's break it down.
You were rightly advised to learn C++, because it is MQL, and there are much more materials on C++.
If you know C++, then study MQL from help, parsing other people's EAs.
This is if one plans one's activities outside of MT. But one cannot plan such a thing in advance. Right now the goal is to learn to write for MT. And if a person starts in C or C++, he will be stuck there for such things that are absent in MQL from the beginning. After all, even a simple value printing cannot be done with cout. In this respect MQL is much easier - Print or Alert.
So it's better to start learning what you need. And later, if you like it and want to continue, you can switch to C++.
Learn C++ if you are a beginner. Here is a good resourcehttps://foxford.ru/wiki/informatika/otlichiya-yazykov-programmirovaniya-si-i-s
Avoid non-professionals, their language is too dry to remember anything at all. Use mnemonics techniques, there are a lot of books on this topic on the Internet.
Personally, to memorize something, you have to imagine a function, for example, as a real world object, adding more brightness and humor, sex, and surrealism.
it is better to6 more parameters must be entered in PositionOpen.
The other parameters do not need to be prescribed
Yes, from the beginning, for example there is no Start function, now it'sOnInit().
I've found a good description here, if you start from scratchhttps://sgr-tradeinvest.ru/mql4
yes from the very beginning, for example there is no Start function, now it's OnInit()
Compiled. There are no errors. Only one warning, which is easily corrected with an elementary understanding of the term "function".
I even took a slightly larger example:
It also compiles. 12 warnings, but none of them affect the performance of the program. They are also corrected. Therefore, to start the Tutorial - that's it.
The man needs a ride and you are giving him the runaround. At the stage of mastering MQL the question of whether the programmer needs programming in principle, whether he can pull it off. MQL is easier than C++. Why bother with complicated things?
Especially, that the above link includes everything that MQL does not have: standard library (MLQ has, but its own, not C++), namespace, input and output via cout and cin.
I tried it for some reason and it didn't work. I thought it was because of the name change. Thank you for trying it. Maybe we should go back to it.
Yuri, well, everyone starts somewhere.
I started with .php, then I studied .js because without it, writing something normal is simply not realistic. When .js was supplemented with jquery library, it was a joy, but you had to learn it. Many people wrote then that it was nonsense and you should only use pure .js, later everyone moved to using jquery, because libraries are cool.
When I touched forex, I studied .mql because I needed to, even though it was hard, it's not the same as php and js.
So all that matters is the desire.
Now, to be a cool kid, jquery is not enough, you have to study ***teen more frameworks... That's how the average programmer lives his whole life as an unfinished programmer - he learns one framework and three more appear at once.
What did you study?
If only you knew what you already know and what you can do. In general - just take the Expert Advisor from the terminal kit, open it in the editor and see if something in the code is highlighted in a different colour - put the cursor there, press f1 and read the help.
If you are not at all familiar with programming, do not know what for, if, etc. - You may start with any language book for dummies or children's books.