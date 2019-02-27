Help formulate - page 3
From left to right. 1, 2 and 3 yes, 4 no, from it the next one, and between 2 and 3 there is the right candle. Adjusted your screenshot a bit.
I see, it's not clear why 4 is not correct, and why there is the right candle between 2 and 3, it's not an impulse candle after all.(?)
In general, this is what I tried to code for myself, but I failed.
How to describe it to a programmer ... ... but in big pictures and show analogous candlesticks but not impulsive. Everything is complicated
There are no ascending candlesticks before 4. And between 2 and 3, i.e. my 3, it fits all the criteria, after the ascending ones, big body, small shadows.
And why are they not, is it a formulation or coding difficulty? I think if you can handle the first one, the second one will be easier.
Well, I was writing to myself, so there was no problem with the wording. Might have gone the wrong way, but it was either the "left" plugs or the skips. This is by the way the system that I trade hands, but coding doesn't work. The whole problem is exactly coding the signal, that is, identifying the right impulses, there is no pattern to them, it may or may not be immediately there for 2-3 sessions.
Try searching, maybe someone knows the logic of coding such moments
P.S. I should add that I coded this:
Here I also understand that this is the right signal and this is not. But all the wording gets very messy.
And where to look for it, here? I'm trying here.
Freelancing? As an option, but I'm afraid it will be about the same.
On third-party forums? How are they different from this one.
I understand the logic with the haymakers
I also understand that this is the right signal and this is not. But the wording is all very confusing.
On third-party forums are full of non-participants of this resource. Minus is that without money no one will write, well, send money, then there is a chance to see no proger, no money.
Freelance what good that your rights are protected, but only if you compose the job correctly, and how to make it right, it's not even I know, though I'm familiar with the system at all 101%
If you make a wrong assignment, you'll get a wrong program and you won't be able to challenge it.
This is a double-edged sword.P.S. Added. I would make such a TOR only in pictures with correct and incorrect candles, and I would attach pictures of at least 5 pieces of long and short candles.
Are you talking about the advisor or the wording of the impulse? I don't count on a free EA and, if about the wording, I think that if it costs anything, it's much less reputation and karma damage.
I will somehow try to, to retreat already too late.
Screens, of course I will attach in the TOR, but it would not have turned out that the programmer understands the logic, too, only in words.
It looks like the previous bar (X) has broken through the high (or fractal) in N periods and the next one - marked with an arrow - has closed above the high X.
Several fractals may be broken through, but there may not be a signal candle.
If we programmed the correct algorithm for impulse candlesticks, the Expert Advisor can be written in 15-20 minutes. But for myself I tried to write it as an indicator.
You have to be very careful when selecting implementers, because there is a tendency to win the tender and get the task first, and only then estimate your strengths. I don't think you want to be in that situation)
This is not a signal candle, it is a breakout candle. And the signal ones marked with an arrow are the ones that follow it, are healthy and close above the high of the breakdown one (except for the first arrow, this rule will not work there).