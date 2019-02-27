Help formulate - page 2
I understand that you have to explain exactly, but then it would turn into a whole list of settings, let's say the same size on each instrument and at different times would say different things, for example during the day it is a working price movement, but at night it is already increased volatility.
Alas, I don't understand from these pictures what momentum is and what its criteria are. Only the big candle is visible.
In fact, there is another rising one after several rising ones, but the body is bigger than the previous ones, and if it is an ascending impulse, the upper shadow is very small or there is no shadow at all. I understand that this is a very crude explanation, the TK wants to describe such a market situation more intelligently and succinctly.
The Force indicator is designed to catch impulses. See if it fits - when it crosses some level upwards - impulse upwards, when it crosses the same negative level downwards - impulse downwards.
Another option is a big candle. Whether it is big or small is checked against the ATR. If the ATR period is large, it is quite acceptable.
Another option is the ADX line, crossing the level.
There are many variants. If none of them are suitable, formulate your own rules.
Nothing at all is clear from the pictures. For programming you need clear criteria and describe them all, otherwise they will not do what you need.
In my understanding, the impulse itself is the very last candle, which is pointed by the arrow. But this candlestick should go after some rising ones, i.e. the beginning of an impulse is represented by smaller rising candlesticks, and the end of an impulse, which is exactly what we need, is the last candlestick
Note, all offer different options, and they will all give different results. The programmer cannot know which one you really need from two pictures. And then the programmer is at fault, because here he works a little bit wrong, guilty, because he is not a telepath.
Just to avoid accusing the programmer of misunderstanding my words, I want to formulate the ToR so that there is no second option of interpretation.
This is exactly the help I asked for.
In fact, a few ascending ones are followed by another one, but the body is bigger than the previous ones, and if it is an ascending impulse, the upper shadow is very small or there is no shadow at all. I realize that this is a very crude explanation, in the ToR we would like to describe such market situation more intelligently and concisely.
From the images we can see that "your" impulse is a price ejection relative to the previous candlesticks, an overshoot so to speak. It is difficult to describe it, because the previous outbursts can also be included into this category.
Marked 4 candlesticks, are these the candlesticks you meant?
Thank you. I will try to look at the suggested options
You can see from the images that "your" momentum is a price ejection relative to previous candles, an overhang so to speak. This is difficult to describe, because previous outflows could also fall under this category.
Marked 4 candlesticks, are these the candlesticks you had in mind?
From left to right. 1, 2 and 3 yes, 4 no, from it the next, and between 2 and 3 there is the right candle. Tweaked your screenshot a bit.