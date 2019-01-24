Buy a profitable EA! - page 4
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
We are talking about robots that are on sale now. I don't know anything about other robots.
And in any case they are written by humans. And as you know, humans can't foresee and
and predict everything. I think there is no point in arguing with that.
But you say, "You have to trade with your hands".
Humbly intervening in an important theoretician's argument )) Yesterday, January 16 scalper traded. The surge before the close is a share, do not count. Really 32% profit for the day. I love you Brexit, I love you Mae!
It's cool to trade, the clowns in the parliament are rubbing their tongues, someone will say something with his tongue, the pound trimr-r-r within the range of 25-45 p., a beauty for my scalper. EURUSD (the worst), GBPUSD, USDCAD.
Woke up now, improved a bit more overnight
2361 2317 78.93 2239 2936% hanging -42
Humbly intervening in an important theoretician's argument )) Yesterday, January 16 scalper traded. The surge before the close is a share, do not count. Really 32% profit for the day. I love you Brexit, I love you Mae!
It's cool to trade, the clowns in the parliament are rubbing their tongues, someone will say something with his tongue, the pound trimr-r-r within the range of 25-45 p., a beauty for my scalper. EURUSD (the worst), GBPUSD, USDCAD.
Woke up now, improved a bit more overnight
2361 2317 78.93 2239 2936% hanging -42
What for? More profit manipulation?
Humbly intervening in an important theoretician's argument )) Yesterday, January 16 scalper traded. The surge before the close is a share, do not count. Really 32% profit for the day. I love you Brexit, I love you Mae!
It's cool to trade, the clowns in the parliament are rubbing their tongues, someone will say something with his tongue, the pound trimr-r-r within the range of 25-45 p., a beauty for my scalper. EURUSD (the worst), GBPUSD, USDCAD.
Woke up now, improved a bit more overnight
2361 2317 78.93 2239 2936% hanging -42
Are you hinting at 400% weekly and 2500% per month? Oh, Leha-Leha...
Automated trading is a slight improvement of manual trading, nothing more, fully automated trading without close supervision and regular human intervention = perpetual motion, in simpler terms, it all comes down to setting a stop and takeaway instead of waiting for the market to reach the required values, to close manually
I disagree. It's the other way around. Manually, you can make purely minor adjustments to the machine to filter out all sorts of unexpected rare spikes.
And even more often these "manual corrections" are made only because it is difficult (or lazy) to formalize the moments for which they should be made.
And the supervision is necessary in any case. An expert is like a shovel or an excavator, and it is naive to think that they will dig out what you need without supervision.
The stability of a good trading robot depends on the monthly profitability.
And this percentage should not be more than 2-3% per month. Only then you can achieve high stability.
Leaving the robot unattended is of course not allowed. There are some things that it practically cannot learn. And not everything that can be formalized in forex.
And so you have to give a little guidance, if not every day, then at least 1-3 times during the week.
The stability of a good trading robot depends on the monthly profitability.
And this percentage should not be more than 2-3% per month. Only then you can achieve high stability.
Leaving the robot unattended is of course not allowed. There are some things that it practically cannot learn. And not everything that can be formalized in forex.
And therefore we need a little help, if not every day, then at least 1-3 times during the week.
2-3 times a month is 25-40% per year ? what to do with this in forex ?
what kind of idiot would invest in it ?