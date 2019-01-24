Buy a profitable EA! - page 14

Serqey Nikitin:

Yes, you are thinking like a common man... and most people will support you...

But to solve the problem of making a stable profit on Forex is an invention, so ordinary people cannot do it...

Just to solve such problems you need a peculiar approach ... as to solve any other problem at the level of invention ...

As unfortunate as it is to tell you this, I will still say that after a bit of a failure in 2008 ATS found some classic forex signals on the fwy pair. But what then followed? As I think was found "anti-robot", which did not give the signals to manifest themselves, as it was before December 2008. The periods of signals have decreased sharply. It has become impossible to scalp for a long time. And again I see in the network allegedly my robot on sale (scalper) :))). 10 years later, I found that the signals came alive again, but not in forex. :) good luck everyone...
 

Another fresh order for 30+.


 
Vasiliy Pushkaryov:

with source))

 

I wonder what period on the test should confirm that the system is sustainable?

 
Fast528:

with source))

Most likely ). The main thing is that I've already found developers willing to share the grill. Apparently, two have already done them and are writing with the islands, and two are about to finish.


 
Anatolii Zainchkovskii:

I wonder what period on the test should confirm that the system is sustainable?

In the TOR, if you can call it that, the condition is that it actually earns money. Also, the customer has tried a lot of "junk" from the market. Therefore he doesn't need tests, he will be checking real or at least demo.
 
Vasiliy Pushkaryov:
Vasiliy Pushkaryov:

That's because everyone who has 100+ projects knows that if you give a link or demo with contacts - immediately ban....

 
Vasiliy Pushkaryov:

the first orders are placed by robots. Web-bots.

Whatever the task, by keywords quickly fall in 3-4 "applicants" :-)

