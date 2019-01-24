Buy a profitable EA! - page 15
In TOR, if you can call it that, the condition is that it should really earn money. Also, the customer tried a lot of "stuff" from the Market. Therefore he does not need any tests, he will check real or at least demo one.
My robot is not interested in trader, I am interested in my opinion, how much for the multicurrency trading robot that works without indicator, you really need to test it on the history to understand that the system is working. For three years in the test it seems to be good, no oversleeping, increase in deposit 5 times, 34% drawdown 0.47 Sharpe coefficient profitability 6.55% and the percentage of profitable trades 83%.
The multi-currency Expert Advisor is possible :-)
There is an economy, a composition of currency baskets, rate fluctuations that are closely monitored and not allowed to go out of bounds. Otherwise it's just a "crisis".
So 60-70% of the time the multicurrencies can be adjusted simply by previous statistics.
And where are the stops? are the stops rubbery?
the first orders are placed by robots. Web bots.
Whatever the task, 3-4 "bidders" quickly pile in using keywords :-)
Judging from other jobs, e.g. here, hardly bots
There are no stops directly on each pair.
the multicurrency one does :-)
hmm, never thought of that. what do you recommend? how do you test the system then? run more time?
Judging from other jobs, such as here, it's unlikely that bots
looked at both tasks - they both go beyond freelancing by a couple of orders of magnitude in price :-)
One (can't remember which one) is only solved by installing an MT server and its "plugins" at all. Or by writing your own terminal :-)
What do you recommend? How should I test the system?
i would have enough time, the question is how you test it.
the demo for a couple of weeks will show the result
The question is about OHLC prices on 1-minute timeframe.
I don't know if it's enough time to start the trading, I already tried it with one minute time frame. A couple of weeks is not a determinant, phase states up to 2x-3x months can occur. it means the system can either flat-out or subside, during 3 years the trade started with 10-11 cycles.
I tried it with 10 000 depo and it turned out to be not so big. I tried to start the system with a small depo, but it turned out to be too small. the deposit should be loaded up to 10 % and the minimum lots do not let me load the depo with 10 000.
demo in a week will already show the pros and cons on a similar multicurrencyWhen I looked at the monitoring of similar multi-currency EA of one vendor not long ago, he removed everything from Market after the next failure of the signal.
ok, running the demo and the signal.It's running.