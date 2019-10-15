where to go for a purchased robot that has lost its deposit - page 3
... is silent about the negative, whereas the law expressly obliges the Seller to
obligatorily specify all of the features of the product, information about which must be proportionately reflected.
I'm sorry, but if you approach the issue in this way, then it turns out that you have to write that table salt is harmful, as...., and it should not be poured on the wound, and also ... many features have any product.
If you specifically consider any advisor - you test the advisor on different currencies for at least a day, a week, and you understand whether you need such an algorithm or not. Since there is no such system that would 100% emulate the operation of the real market, we have to approximate the results.
By the way, we are selling an EA(an algorithm, a program, a set of instructions, etc.), not a profit.
Many EAs posted for sale have the possibility to be rented for 1 month.
I apologise for introducing myself into the discussion, but I used to think people were messing around.
Because you have no idea, for example, how many Facebook contacts I get - "how to withdraw money from a demo account".
And they write, as they say, professionals.
I've got many questions about "how to make a deposit on Metatrader" - there's only one question here...
And it's all about the same - "how to deal with a robot that you've bought and lost your deposit".
------------
The English version of the forum has new branches asking "where can I download a profitable Expert Advisor".
And one of the last threads that has "thrown everyone into a stupor" (excuse me) - "Teach me how to trade with Metatrader".
Of course, you have to teach me in two or three text posts (no more).
------------
People are seriously asking (not kidding), and forum users answer seriously too ... And everyone reads it ...
And in such branches can be 10 sheets of posts ...
------------
My opinion - it is necessary to thoroughly explain to Metatrader users (if they became users of the forum) - what and how.
Explain it to, excuse me, nursery school kids ... And there will be more and more such threads.
And there will be more and more such threads ...
------------
and what to do here?
And programmers (in other programming languages) also ask - I see it on Facebook.
I answer them - "MetaQuotes is the software development company ..." (MK is a software development company), and I send them to Google to look for a link broker, for example -
And they are surprised - they ask - "Why can't we just click somewhere in Metatrader, open a real account in two clicks and make a deposit? Why do we have to google and then go to the broker's website?"
----------------
I'm not just telling jokes here.
This is a flurry of questions!
Sergey Golubev To be honest, I'm not even surprised by such questions anymore. Quite periodically, such topics arise
It's like suing the manufacturer of a car for an accident you caused yourself and your own fault.
You bought an ALGORITHM, not a money printing machine. If there is an error in the algorithm that causes it to make trades differently from what is stated, it is a manufacturing defect and must be replaced/returned.
Whether the algorithm makes a profit or not, is a tenth thing. For any dumb algorithm, you can find a currency pair where it will make a profit between the 5th and the 10th interval. But this doesn't mean that there will always be a profit. Very much depends on the settings and on the fact that the algorithm does not depend on some unique features, which may not exist in the future.
A simple analogy as a casino, where an experienced dude will tell you the moves for dough. So you lose the casino, but he won't get your money back.
Sorry, they are not algorithms, but programs with closed code and very vague descriptions of algorithms, implemented by these programs, like: "...RSI indicator and ATR filter are used as inputs. That's all, not a single word about the algorithm, only about how good the Expert Advisor is.
