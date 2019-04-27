My approach. The core is the engine. - page 81
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
it's not going to work.
Why not?
Why?
You'll be happier knowing for yourself :)
1. i.e. make the panel automatically adjust to the width of the graph? Or just the width of the chart?
2. Will do.
3. I don't quite understand. You mean that timeframes should be set up in the entry field with +/- buttons? And we should not make a separate window with the list of orders? Everything on the panel?
4. The switch could be a simple button that changes text when pressed/repressed?
5. Add graphical elements.
(A small slider could be made into a switch. The slider will go right/left)
1. Automatically customisable bar would be ideal.
3. sketched out roughly my vision
4. a simple button is fine
You'll be happier knowing for yourself :)
Well, as a professional developer, if you've said A, then say B too.))
Otherwise, it turns out to be kindergarten...))
1. an automatically configurable panel would be ideal.
3. sketched my vision roughly
4. a simple button would be fine
Great. Now it's clear.
Well, as a professional developer, if you've said A, then say B too.))
Otherwise, it turns out to be a kindergarten...))
You probably just haven't worked with the tester in MT5. It's completely isolated. You can't even see global variables created in the tester, not to mention graphical objects.
You just haven't worked with the tester in MT5. It is completely isolated. Even global variables created in the tester are not visible from normal charts, let alone graphical objects.
I was just speaking about the MT4 tester.
Objects in the tester chart can be found from any other charts.
In other words, if connection objects are created on the tester chart, on which the EA will be tested, they will be visible for the EA in the tester and for the panel on another chart.
Therefore, it is a matter of reading/writing information in the description of objects.
This is how they will communicate.
I have not tested it on MT5.
I was just talking about the MT4 tester.
Objects on the tester chart can be found from any other chart.
In other words, if communication objects are created on the tester chart, on which the EA will be tested, they will be visible both to the EA in the tester and to the panel on another chart.
Therefore, it is a matter of reading/writing information in the description of objects.
This is how they will communicate.
I have not tested it on MT5.
Ok. I just didn't think that in MT4 there is a problem with communication between EA in tester and EA on a regular chart...
Ok. I just didn't know that in MT4 there's a problem with communication between the EA in the tester and the EA on a normal chart...
If you have a drawn GUI, then there is a problem. If the GUI is on MT objects, you just get the states of the buttons. But, you will still be limited in outputting data to the panel tables. How do you transfer information to the panel from the tester if the elements are drawn and the panel is on a different graphic?
The solution I found is universal. It will work for usual EA - Engine connection and for the EA in the Strategy Tester - Engine connection on a usual chart.
If you have a drawn GUI, there is a problem. If GUI on MT-objects, you just get the states of the buttons. But, you will still be limited in outputting data to the panel tables. How do you pass information to the panel from the tester if the elements are drawn?
Global variables? Files? Resources?