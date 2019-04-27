My approach. The core is the engine. - page 79
Judging from the documentation, all indicators on the same chart work in a common thread. That is, the engine will share its thread with the other indicators of the user. In addition, even by itself, it works slower than the Expert Advisor.
I could be wrong, I don't have time to read the help, but it seems that all indicators are executed in one interesting terminal thread - it should be like what the user has launched manually
and those indicators that the Expert Advisor runs will be a separate thread
this has been discussed:https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/278924
I have read the discussion. I don't really understand it. I think the Expert Advisor has an undeniable advantage. It would be cool to be able to move the GUI from one chart to another. If we are dealing with multiple windows in MT5, the drawing of GUI between them would be very cool)).
Okay. It's clearer now. So, there is no choice. We need to move the Engine to the EA and adjust the movement of GUI between charts. Otherwise, the more indicators on the chart, the more slows down the engine.
Do not paste the indicators on the chart on which the EA and the engine. I have all the reference indicators on a similar chart where you can change the TF.
As one of the solutions, yes. But, I do not want to limit the user.
Good afternoon.
I am trying to create a toolbar for controlling switching on/off trading functions of my own production and adjusting few parameters accordingly.
I have faced an impossibility to enable/disable the panel due to the absence of ChartEvent event in the Strategy Tester, when implementing the panel in the Expert Advisor's code.
Or the impossibility to open orders in case the panel is implemented in the indicator code.
Discussion here: https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/294890
Peter offered me his help in developing the panel, which I couldn't refuse.
So the panel looks like this
or like this, when all the buttons are pressed:
under each button its parameters, which can be changed either by up/down arrows or by editing the edit field.
For the "Now" buttons the value is .Locking(false); for all other buttons .Locking(true);
For the "Trailing" button, add another parameter (switch) with values All/Each.
In addition, we have to add a drop-down list in the panel with the choice of timeframe and a window with the list of open orders by the current symbol with indication of the profit of each order (including the swap) and a cross in front of each of them to close it.
Peter, is this description enough for the ToR?
Are you not interested in solving this issue yourself?
Are you not interested in solving this issue yourself?
Of course I am. That's why I created the topic
But:
My skills in MQL and programming in general are very modest. I have a lot of trouble with the panel, and I suspect it is very "flawed" from the code writing point of view.
Moreover, after reading the forum, I realized that people have been struggling with this problem (the buttons in the strategy tester) for a long time, and if there is a way to speed up the process without going too deep into it, why not take advantage of it?
I was therefore happy to respond to the offer of help.
Александр:
Peter, is this description enough for the ToR?
Yes, thank you, this description is enough. I will get down to implementing it. I'll post it tomorrow.
As for the panel's operation in the tester, I will do it too. But it will take a bit longer.
I took a look at the topic. There are answers there how to do it - in OnTick() to check the state of the buttons.
Can your post be regarded as a request to participate in the implementation?
I also looked that topic, but it seems you didn't read my previous post carefully.