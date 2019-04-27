My approach. The core is the engine. - page 182
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
...
I can assure you, the only thing you can do to make your hard work worthwhile is to make it free.
And all your threads will simply have to be deleted as commercial PR. For some reason, though, that's what I thought from the beginning. Then they believed you and didn't touch you for PR. So it's just a hoax?
Most likely, you'll have to delete everything at once, and then any new topic of yours will also be deleted as a planned ploy to circumvent the terms and rules of the resource.
Just wondering, doesn't the free designer count?
If a free constructor requires you to buy other necessary functionality in order to use it, then it's no longer a free constructor, but a sales pitch for paid content.
With such twists and turns, go to the market. And without promotional PR campaigns on the forum, which all your kernel branches seem to be.
Sorry, but you'll have to do some tight tracking and picking up - no one likes a cheat. And you seem to have very cleverly fooled everyone here, and promoted your paid product with your branches.
If it does, I'll have to clean it up and have you banned for a month for being too clever.
If a free constructor requires you to buy other necessary functionality in order to use it, then it's no longer a free constructor, but a sales pitch for paid content.
With such twists and turns, go to the market. And without promotional PR campaigns on the forum, which all your kernel branches seem to be.
Sorry, but we'll have to keep a tight rein and pick on you - no one likes a cheat. And you seem to have very cleverly fooled everyone here, and promoted your paid product with your branches.
If that's how it turns out, I'll have to clean it up and have you banned for a month for being too slick.
If a free constructor requires you to buy other necessary functionality in order to use it, then it's no longer a free constructor, but a sales pitch for paid content.
With such twists and turns, go to the market. And without promotional PR campaigns on the forum, which all your kernel branches seem to be.
Sorry, but we'll have to keep a tight rein and pick on you - no one likes a cheat. And you seem to have very cleverly tricked everyone here, and promoted your paid product with your branches.
If that's how it turns out, I'll have to clean it up and have you banned for a month for being too clever.
So that it was not boring :)
How twisted you are! :)
Builder, description and other discussions on it - in CodeBase. Anything that is available for a fee - in the marketplace without any mention of it on the forum. Everyone follows such rules and you are not an exception.
Your advertising threads will probably have to be deleted.
So it's not boring :)
Thank you, I gave it to the children.
Builder, description and other discussions are in CodeBase. Anything that's possible for a fee is in the marketplace without any mention of it on the forum. Everyone follows these rules, and you're no exception.
Your advertising threads will have to be removed.
Well, on this and other threads I've talked about the constructor, and it's free. A studio is just a dream that may never be realised as it is too complicated a thing.
Keep your dreams to yourself - they can play tricks on you.
The right approach to making your plans come true, in my mind, is to make your free content, discuss it in your threads (by the way, still no codes, which is already nonsense in discussing those very codes, which is quite strange - where are the codes you've been discussing for years?) And you quietly dream and make your own paid product, which after release is placed on the market. And already in its discussion sections you talk about it - but in the market. And there should be no PR-campaigns on the forum to avoid reprisals from evil moderators.
Keep your dreams to yourself - they can play tricks on you.
The right approach to your plans, in my mind, is to make your free content, discuss it in your threads (by the way, there are still no codes, which is nonsense in discussing these very codes, which is quite strange - where are the codes you've been discussing for years?) And you quietly dream and make your own paid product, which after release is placed on the market. And already in its discussion sections you talk about it - but in the market. And there should be no PR-campaigns on the forum to avoid reprisals from evil moderators.