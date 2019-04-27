My approach. The core is the engine. - page 181

Реter Konow:
I accept, thank you for your kind words.

I am sincerely glad that you have something to present to the community.

And I apologise if I was unfair earlier...

 
Mikhail Dovbakh:

That's okay, it happens. It's okay. :)
 

There is a breakthrough!

You can work in the graphical editor and the constructor at the same time. In the editor, create an image and set its saving to the Images folder of the terminal. Then, write line #resource "\\\Images\\\Picture_name.bmp" in the constructor and replace "\\\Images\\\Picture_name.bmp" with "::Images\\\Picture_name.bmp" in the KIB code.

//---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
GROUP, "Картинки моих окон",

__, CELL,A,  N_LABEL,"::Images\\Окна меню.bmp", 


__, CELL,A,  N_LABEL,"::Images\\Окна настроек.bmp", 


__, CELL,A,  N_LABEL,"::Images\\Динамичные окна.bmp", 

END_GROUP,
//--------------------------
i,IN,"V2",
i, AT, LEFT_TOP,5,300,
i,Y_GAP,100,
//----------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And it goes like this:


The point is that with both the editor and the terminal open at the same time, you can edit large images very quickly and see their phenomenon in the terminal immediately by recompiling your KIB project.

 


 
These are the kinds of large images that you can quickly insert into your application, while simultaneously editing them with a professional graphics editor.
 
I approve of your "core-engine", keep it up! But don't count on super profits, you need to create a market for your product first.
 
Кеша Рутов:
Thank you!
I agree with you and I don't expect super profits. It seems to me that all these graphical possibilities are just a prelude to the birth of something new in algotrading, which I myself do not understand yet. It is behind graphics and only a step to it. If that's true, then all graphical tools, be it language or studio, will be free. (The language has become so easy, and you can use templates too, that the studio is unlikely to be paid for. Therefore all the graphics will probably be free ).
 
I have been thinking a lot about the future of algotrading and have not realized whether it exists or not. I failed to prove to myself that there is a future. Of course, that doesn't mean there isn't one...

I mean, if I can't find a future, I'm going to have to pay for the studio. Otherwise, all the work will not bring any return, and that's just silly.

I'm finishing up the documentation now and will publish it afterwards.
 
Реter Konow:
And all your topics will just have to be deleted as commercial PR. For some reason, though, that's what I thought from the beginning. Then they believed you and didn't touch you for PR. So it was just a hoax?

Probably have to delete everything at once, and then any new topic of yours - there - as a planned cunning move to circumvent the terms and rules of the resource.

 
Реter Konow:
Amazing! Whether or not to think about something that's already happened a long time ago.

