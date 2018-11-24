According to the Sharpe ratio
The ratio is excellent >1.
Going through the top ten robot signals, I couldn't find anything even close. The reliability range is 0.03 to 0.3. I am not impressed. It seems that it's not the ratio, it shows something wrong, and the robot trades in the wrong way. If you find more than 1, send it to me.
- Sharpe ratio signal
Sprut112:Sharpe is not the most reliable indicator. The flatter the balance line, the higher the sharpe. But if balance grows exponentially for example or something else non-linear, Sharpe drops dramatically. So even without much of a dip, a good account is likely to have a Sharpe of less than 1. Moreover, as far as I understand, it's calculated by equity, and equity can't be flat if one doesn't know the future.
Maxim Romanov:Maybe, but when the best signals have 0.03, it's not very good.
I managed to pull my account up to 1 at the most, even though it was holding 0.99-1 (though it was showing 4 hundred at the time), until one of the losing positions was blocked. Now it is a little over 0.5.
Konstantin Nikitin:What about the other indicators?
Sprut112:
Well, it's kind of like talking about sharpe...
Vladimir Baskakov:
TC asked about other ratios. And the Van Tharp coefficient is a "different" indicator, not the Sharpe coefficient ))
Renat Akhtyamov:
Thank you Igor!
You're welcome!
