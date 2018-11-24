According to the Sharpe ratio

The ratio is excellent >1.
Going through the top ten robot signals, I couldn't find anything even close. The reliability range is 0.03 to 0.3. I am not impressed. It seems that it's not the ratio, it shows something wrong, and the robot trades in the wrong way. If you find more than 1, send it to me.
 
Sharpe is not the most reliable indicator. The flatter the balance line, the higher the sharpe. But if balance grows exponentially for example or something else non-linear, Sharpe drops dramatically. So even without much of a dip, a good account is likely to have a Sharpe of less than 1. Moreover, as far as I understand, it's calculated by equity, and equity can't be flat if one doesn't know the future.
Maybe, but when the best signals have 0.03, it's not very good.
 
I managed to pull my account up to 1 at the most, even though it was holding 0.99-1 (though it was showing 4 hundred at the time), until one of the losing positions was blocked. Now it is a little over 0.5.
What about the other indicators?
 
Once upon a time, I was also interested in automatic analysis of trading systems. I ended up making a script like this.
You have the Van Tharp coefficient there
 
And how are the other indicators?

Well, it's kind of like talking about sharpe...

 
Thank you, Igor!


 
TC asked about other ratios. And the Van Tharp coefficient is a "different" indicator, not the Sharpe coefficient ))

 
You're welcome!

