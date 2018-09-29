A robot without indicators - page 4
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
And sho tse?
trading should be about this) with stops not exceeding the take and the pips will not be pinned >15-20(*10) pips
I was experimenting. Now
Yeah, that's why there will be 15 times as many profitable trades, but the losing one will cover everything. This does not solve the problem, as it was 50/50 and still is, and you end up losing on the spread. As a result, something has to be calculated when carrying out a trade. This means that it is necessary to calculate something when trading and the terminal allows making these calculations in the indicator or in a robot. And the time interval is short to draw any conclusions.
trade should be about this) with stops not exceeding the take and the pips will not be pinned >15-20(*10) pips
I don't have a pips. I can set any parameters, that's my business. The main thing is the percentage of risk. I have 6% of my equity. We divide it by 3, since moose is 300 and we get 2%. Question, is it easier to pass 20 pips or 300 pips?)
it's the same whether it's 20 or 300.
What is the algorithm? can you describe it in general terms and I can tell without history whether it is profitable or not?
What is the algorithm? can you describe it in general terms and I can tell without history whether it is profitable or not?
Easy as ever: Buy on Low, Sell on High, Tf- Week, Tp-20 Sl-300, risk-6% AccountFreeMargin
what is the algorithm? you can describe it in general terms and i will tell you if it is profitable or not without history
i can tell you, it's a no deposit bonus account, so the TS itself is not important ;)
i would trade on my own account it would be different ))))
I can tell you, it's about the no deposit bonus account, and so the TS itself is not important ;)
I would trade on my own, then everything would be different ))))