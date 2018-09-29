A robot without indicators - page 4

Sprut112:
And sho tse?

trading should be about this) with stops not exceeding the take and the pips will not be pinned >15-20(*10) pips

 
Sprut112:
I was experimenting. Now
300/20 bet - perfect!

Yeah, that's why there will be 15 times as many profitable trades, but the losing one will cover everything. This does not solve the problem, as it was 50/50 and still is, and you end up losing on the spread. As a result, something has to be calculated when carrying out a trade. This means that it is necessary to calculate something when trading and the terminal allows making these calculations in the indicator or in a robot. And the time interval is short to draw any conclusions.

[Deleted]  
Fast528:

I don't have a pips. I'm not a Pipsivik, I'm not a Pipsivik. The main thing is the percentage of risk. I have 6% of my equity. Divided by 3, since moose is 300, we get 2% open position. Question, is it easier to pass 20 pips or 300 pips?)
 
Sprut112:
I don't have a pips. I can set any parameters, that's my business. The main thing is the percentage of risk. I have 6% of my equity. We divide it by 3, since moose is 300 and we get 2%. Question, is it easier to pass 20 pips or 300 pips?)

it's the same whether it's 20 or 300.

[Deleted]  
This is Mavo's account monitoring
 
Sprut112:

What is the algorithm? can you describe it in general terms and I can tell without history whether it is profitable or not?

[Deleted]  
Maxim Romanov:

What is the algorithm? can you describe it in general terms and I can tell without history whether it is profitable or not?

It's as simple as that: Buy on Low, Sell on High, Tf- Week, Tp-20 Sl-300, risk-6% AccountFreeMargin
 
Sprut112:
All this on a zero bar? That is, buy every time the price reaches the previous low?
 
Maxim Romanov:

i can tell you, it's a no deposit bonus account, so the TS itself is not important ;)

i would trade on my own account it would be different ))))

[Deleted]  
Igor Makanu:

I can tell you, it's about the no deposit bonus account, and so the TS itself is not important ;)

I would trade on my own, then everything would be different ))))

There's mine and the bonus all together, that's normal
