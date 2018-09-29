A robot without indicators - page 7
You don't get it...
It's sad... There's just the algorithm you're dealing with, and there's big data analysis, and no matter how you optimize your code, you can't get away from it, as examples of miners, you think there's a code problem, that you need mega-computers????
Anyway, I just warned with my post and you tried to play smart. This is the end of our discussion, there is no point in it.
Next time, please provide reproducible codes to back up your claims. This forum is technical and it's not enough to just say what you heard on the bench - it looks sketchy. Really - idle talk.
Next time, you send me your postal address and I'll send you the keys to the flat.
What's the code got to do with it, did you read my first post????
I see the flat and entropy continuing today too.....
In principle, the purpose of any indicator is to provide a visual indication of the market's non-explicit state.
It's like the weather. You go outside and feel the wind blowing from the south, not much. The temperature is so hot and not cold in a jacket. The air is damp.
Indicator: -5 degrees Celsius, wind in the south - 15 m/s, humidity - 85%.
What conclusions can be drawn if the indicator shows +5 degrees Celsius, wind 5 m/sec, humidity - 40%? The conclusion - you can wear a jacket lighter, a hat is not necessary because there is almost no wind. No umbrella, no rain and it's unlikely to happen.
Can the indicator be wrong?
Right here, right now, practically not. And what the weather will be in half an hour - an hour, for this you need to do a weather analyzer, to monitor the trend of weather parameters, to observe cyclones and anticyclones, etc.
Can we determine the weather without going outdoors?
Yes we can! Look out the window and see what people are wearing outside. See if the sun is shining.
We can put our hand out the window and look at the wind and the temperature, the humidity.
Well kinda yes...you're trading within a random process.... 20 pips... open trades without indicators anywhere at almost any time and you'll get the same result.