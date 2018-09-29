A robot without indicators - page 3

New comment
[Deleted]  
Georgiy Merts:

And what is an "indicator" but a "way of displaying over a period"?

Any pro*** is important to give values - but where will the program get them from if not from price, range, sliding and other indicators ?

Although, based on your bull-lexicon - you're a tough trader, and I, of course, with my petty opinion - in front of you son ...

That's right... Any turkey's got something to calculate, and the bar is just a gauge and that's it.
 
You had a cool Ishimoku on the open bar a couple of days ago, progressed to one High and Low today) what will happen tomorrow?)
[Deleted]  
Fast528:
A couple of days ago you had cool Ishimoku on an open bar, today progressed to one High and Low) what will happen tomorrow?
That's right! I removed the Ishimoku comb and the picture of the world has improved considerably! Everything works not just like clockwork but like a laser beam in airless space
 
Sprut112:

how about opening up the 4th dimension and trading from there?

[Deleted]  
Fast528:

how about opening up the 4th dimension and trading from there?

Right

[Deleted]  
The last days
 
Sprut112:
Cool stops 200 pips, take profit 2 pips
[Deleted]  
Roman Kutemov:
It's funny, the stops are 200 pips, take profit 2 pips.
I was just experimenting. Now
300/20 set - perfect!
 
[Deleted]  
Fast528:
And sho tse?
1234567
New comment