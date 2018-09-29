A robot without indicators - page 3
And what is an "indicator" but a "way of displaying over a period"?
Any pro*** is important to give values - but where will the program get them from if not from price, range, sliding and other indicators ?
Although, based on your bull-lexicon - you're a tough trader, and I, of course, with my petty opinion - in front of you son ...
A couple of days ago you had cool Ishimoku on an open bar, today progressed to one High and Low) what will happen tomorrow?
how about opening up the 4th dimension and trading from there?
Right
It's funny, the stops are 200 pips, take profit 2 pips.