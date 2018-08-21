You have a technical mind, don't you? - page 32
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
The spiritual children of popular academician Lysenko
Take care of the moles, they are our future.
Trial is not a loss - lay it out!
Trial is not a loss - set it out!
So he was banned, how will he respond?
So he was banned, how will he respond?
So did he make a mistake? Was it for what?
Here's a dangerous question for you))))
Physics translates as "nature" )))))))
If you mean the modern science of physics, then naturally, nature is more exact, in the sense that the latter is absolute and is not a model. And proceeding from modern pearls alya "wormholes", "dark matter", "dark energy", "4-dimensional space", "curvature of space", "strings", "straight-line curve", "a segment consists of points of zero diameter", it is possible to understand that the fundamental science of physics together with mathematics and geometry has turned the vector of development towards science-fiction.
Although, recently I watched a video on YouTube "Proofs that we are in a matrix and our world is a program" (not verbatim), so convincingly they say about it)
If you mean the modern science of physics, then of course nature is more accurate, in the sense that the latter is absolute and not a model. And based on modern pearls alya "wormholes", "dark matter", "dark energy", "4-dimensional space", "curvature of space", "strings", "curve-line", "segment consists of points of zero diameter", one can understand that the fundamental science of physics together with mathematics and geometry has turned the development vector towards science fiction.
And what do you think about the modern proof of Fermat's great theorem? Surely you have your own proof for it - a shorter and more elegant one.
What do you think of the modern proof of Fermat's great theorem? Surely you have your own proof for it - a shorter and more elegant one.
I'm not omnipresent, don't flatter me.
Physics means "nature" ))))))).
If you mean the modern science of physics, then of course nature is more accurate, in the sense that the latter is absolute and not a model.
Let it not be, but what does accuracy have to do with it)? There's still half a step to go.
I thought for you and decided that accuracy meant that science was error-free and objective. So what - with that)