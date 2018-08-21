You have a technical mind, don't you? - page 27
You have added a little.
That man has to "defeat" Nature?
It was meant to fight cataclysms. What were you thinking))))?
Well, a slogan is a slogan. It's not written in small letters at the bottom. Take it any way you like.))
Why were the rivers diverted? Why didn't the environmentalists say anything?
I don't remember being diverted? The projects were from the north to the south where there was a shortage of water.
Exactly. My parents used to tell me when I was a kid. Only it ended in environmental disasters.
Well, a slogan is a slogan. It's not written in small letters at the bottom. Understand it however you want.)))
It was instilled in the masses on a daily basis and there was a supposed benefit.
Exactly. My parents used to tell me when I was a kid. Only it ended in environmental disasters.
How could there be disasters if the project is not implemented. Would you land for a moment.
You're right. The project wasn't implemented. I was wrong.20 years of preparation and still stopped in time.
Exactly. My parents used to tell me when I was a kid. Only it ended in environmental disasters.
It seems that one heard the bell and did not figure out where it was.
Yes, there was some talk on the subject, and not so much in the distant past about redirection to China. But nothing has gone beyond talk. They did a little math on what it might lead to and decided it was better and safer to sell the water in containers.
It's a good thing we stopped in time.
But with Nature, though, not everyone has always done well...
You are right. The project did not come to fruition. I was wrong.
We live in a world where processes are inconsistent with incoming information.
We are in a very difficult period in history at the moment. But time flows independently of us.
People cannot change time and the passage of time.