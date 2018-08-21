You have a technical mind, don't you?
A question completely off-topic, but very curious to me. In Internet wars of 2012-2015 on "logic in fundamental physics" I have observed the usual psychological picture: people trust authoritative physicists, but do not dare even to subject their statements to any criticism. Not even a thought. Here, says a famous physicist about wormholes, so they exist. Lobachevskiy calls a curve a straight line, so it must be. About strings, about virtual current world (matrix), about ether and quantization of space I am even silent. There are those who believe that the whole world does not exist, because the whole world is in their mind and the subject cannot prove the reality.
In general, our human world is interesting and I am interested in opinions of people who are somehow dealing with logic - programmers. This is a field where there is no room for free imagination, but only logical chains work. And compilation will bring you down to earth by thumbing your nose at your mistakes.
Just a little survey of programmers on the subject of logic:
A reputable scientist takes a piece of paper and says that the plane of a sheet is the surface of a sheet. Then he says, the surface of the sheet is the volume. And what's outside the sheet is nothing. Then he tells you that the surface of the sheet is space, which has a volume. That is, ours, the real thing. Next, he takes, bends the leaf, and says, "now the distance from one edge of the leaf to the other edge of the leaf has shrunk. It's called a wormhole." And because of it, someday we'll be able to move faster in space"
Now tell me, do you agree or disagree with the authoritative scientist? :)
How is it not?
What do you mean no?
))))))))) I meant to say that the language is strict))
A question completely off-topic, but very curious to me. In Internet wars of 2012-2015 on "logic in fundamental physics" I have observed the usual psychological picture: people trust authoritative physicists, but do not dare even to subject their statements to any criticism. Not even a thought. Here, says a famous physicist about wormholes, so they exist. Lobachevskiy calls a curve a straight line, so it must be. About strings, about virtual current world (matrix), about ether and quantization of space I am even silent. There are those who believe that the whole world does not exist, because the whole world is in their mind and the subject cannot prove the reality.
Anyway, our human world is interesting, and I'm interested in the opinions of people who have anything to do with logic - programmers. It is a field where there is no room for free imagination, and only logical chains work. And compilation will bring you down to earth by thumbing your nose at your mistakes.
Just a little survey of programmers on the subject of logic:
A reputable scientist takes a piece of paper and says that the plane of the sheet is the surface of the sheet. Then he tells you that the surface of the sheet is the volume, and that what is outside the sheet is NOTHING. Then he tells you that the surface of the leaf is space, which has a volume. That is, ours, the real thing. Next, he takes, bends the leaf, and says, "now the distance from one edge of the leaf to the other edge of the leaf has shrunk. It's called a wormhole." And because of it, one day, we'll be able to travel faster in space."
Now tell me, do you agree or disagree with the authoritative scientist? :)
The fact that the world is in one's head does not contradict program writing and logic, we will still get a compilation error in our minds. In the end, everyone may be right. Science is built on the fact that variants are thrown, and then we check them, draw conclusions and throw more.
That's right, everyone knows that Linus Torvalds compiles Linux assemblies in his head.
By the way... in addition to the topicstarter's speech...
I really like it when they easily turn the RESULT of a calculation into a real physical "object"
POWER is real. It can be measured NON-CONSTANTLY.
Let that force result in the deformation of the spring.
You take it, you multiply one by the other... and rrrrr, done!... Get it - ENERGY !.. (I emphasize again - RESULT OF MATHEMATICAL OPERATION). Now the spring is already storing some crap called "energy", for which they instantly invented the Conservation Law... and successfully made up a mountain of other nonsense.
I am more than sure that almost everyone here can give more than one more example of similar nonsense
A question completely off-topic, but very curious to me. In Internet wars of 2012-2015 on "logic in fundamental physics" I have observed the usual psychological picture: people trust authoritative physicists, but do not dare even to subject their statements to any criticism. Not even a thought. Here, says a famous physicist about wormholes, so they exist. Lobachevskiy calls a curve a straight line, so it must be. About strings, about virtual current world (matrix), about ether and quantization of space I am even silent. There are those who believe that the whole world does not exist, because the whole world is in their mind and the subject cannot prove the reality.
Anyway, our human world is interesting, and I'm interested in the opinions of people who have anything to do with logic - programmers. It's a field where there's no room for free imagination, and only logical chains work. And compilation will bring you down to earth by thumbing your nose at your mistakes.
Just a little survey of programmers on the subject of logic:
A reputable scientist picks up a piece of paper and says that the plane of the sheet is the surface of the sheet. Then he tells you that the surface of the sheet is the volume, and that what is outside the sheet is NOTHING. Then he tells you that the surface of the sheet is space, which has a volume. That is, ours, the real thing. Next, he takes, bends the leaf, and says, "now the distance from one edge of the leaf to the other edge of the leaf has shrunk. It's called a wormhole." And because of it, one day, we'll be able to travel faster in space."
Now tell me, do you agree or disagree with the authoritative scientist? :)
And what to agree or disagree with? In my opinion, only with how close or far this primitive analogy to a leaf is from the original theory. My opinion is that this analogy is perfect for the Discovery Channel and American housewives.
And the real theory is not described by artistic fantasy but by a mountain of mathematics. Which I, for one, simply can't understand. That's why they come up with pieces of paper for dumbasses in maths like me.
------
A physics lecturer arrives at a home for mentally challenged children. Sees a boy drooling.
- Boy, what do you want to be?
- Cashmanaftam!!!
- Good boy! What's your name?
- Casmanaftam!!!
By the way... in addition to the topicstarter's speech...
I really like it when they easily turn the RESULT of a calculation into a real physical "object"
POWER is real. It can be measured UNLESS it is real.
Let that force result in the deformation of the spring.
You take one, multiply one by the other... and rrrrr, done!... Get it - ENERGY !.. (I emphasize again - RESULT OF MATHEMATICAL OPERATION). Now the spring is already storing some crap called "energy", for which they instantly invented the Conservation Law... ...and successfully made up a mountain of other nonsense.
I'm more than sure that almost everyone here can cite more than one more example of similar nonsense
A virtual spring stores virtual energy, what is the problem?
A question completely off-topic, but very curious to me. In Internet wars of 2012-2015 on "logic in fundamental physics" I have observed the usual psychological picture: people trust authoritative physicists, but do not dare even to subject their statements to any criticism. Not even a thought. Here, says a famous physicist about wormholes, so they exist. Lobachevskiy calls a curve a straight line, so it must be. About strings, about virtual current world (matrix), about ether and quantization of space I am even silent. There are those who believe that the whole world does not exist, because the whole world is in their mind and the subject cannot prove the reality.
In general, our human world is interesting and I am interested in opinions of people who are somehow dealing with logic - programmers. This is a field where there is no room for free imagination, but only logical chains work. And compilation will bring you down to earth by thumbing your nose at your mistakes.
Just a little survey of programmers on the subject of logic:
A reputable scientist picks up a piece of paper and says that the plane of the sheet is the surface of the sheet. Then he tells you that the surface of the sheet is the volume, and that what is outside the sheet is NOTHING. Then he tells you that the surface of the sheet is space, which has a volume. That is, ours, the real thing. Next, he takes, bends the leaf, and says, "now the distance from one edge of the leaf to the other edge of the leaf has shrunk. It's called a wormhole." And because of it, one day, we'll be able to travel faster in space."
Now tell me, do you agree or disagree with the authoritative scientist? :)
By the way... in addition to the topicstarter's speech...
I really like it when they easily turn the RESULT of a calculation into a real physical "object"
POWER is real. It can be measured UNLESS it is real.
Let that force result in the deformation of the spring.
You take one, multiply one by the other... and rrrrr, that's it!... Get it - ENERGY !.. (I emphasize again - RESULT OF MATHEMATICAL OPERATION). Now the spring is already storing some crap called "energy", for which they instantly invented the Conservation Law... ...and successfully made a mountain of other nonsense.
I'm more than sure that almost everyone here can give more than one more example of similar nonsense
Oh, come on... "The object of calculation"...
When that spring unfolds, and taps you on the forehead - you will very clearly measure that very energy.
"Here's concrete proof of God's existence."
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
A question completely off-topic, but very curious to me. In Internet wars of 2012-2015 on the subject of "logic in fundamental physics" I have observed the usual psychological picture: people trust authoritative physicists, but do not dare even to subject their statements to any criticism. Not even a thought. Here, says a famous physicist about wormholes, so they exist. Lobachevskiy calls a curve a straight line, so it must be. About strings, about virtual current world (matrix), about ether and quantization of space I am even silent. There are those who believe that the whole world does not exist, because the whole world is in their mind and the subject cannot prove the reality.
In general, our human world is interesting and I am interested in opinions of people who are somehow dealing with logic - programmers. This is a field where there is no room for free imagination, but only logical chains work. And compilation will bring you down to earth by thumbing your nose at your mistakes.
Just a little survey of programmers on the subject of logic:
A reputable scientist picks up a piece of paper and says that the surface of the sheet is the plane of the sheet. Then he tells you that the surface of the sheet is the volume and that what is outside the sheet is NOTHING. Then he tells you that the surface of the sheet is space, which has a volume. That is, ours, the real thing. Next, he takes, bends the leaf, and says, "now the distance from one edge of the leaf to the other edge of the leaf has shrunk. It's called a wormhole." And because of it, one day, we'll be able to travel faster in space."
Now tell me, do you agree or disagree with the authoritative scientist? :)