There are so many threads on this forum, different threads on different topics (funny))).
Some topics are so absurd and irrelevant that sometimes you browse through them so that they don't glow with a blue badge (Well and to raise the rating, I guess, I didn't do that)
And sometimes you read all the topics, almost to the end (as a child did not like to read, probably, age returns the debt, I want to read ...)
And every third topic - "Error in MetaEditor", "Error in Strategy Tester", "Error in PS", "When will you fix it", "The new design of Signals sucks" ................
Every third message in the thread - "Fix the LS", "Fix the Signals", "Give me the "Take Money" button".
And here are the posts on the topic
I haven't seen such a post for a long time (there were such posts on mt4 forum about 10 years ago, I remember, I sure was, I can't find it... there were... may be they were just lost during migration)
I want to express my deepest gratitude to the MetaQuotes team for giving me a purpose in life, teaching me to follow my dream (to accompany projects, my child), helped me decide on my destination in life and gave me the opportunity to earn my bread (rice).
You are incredible geniuses. I follow you (almost on my heels, I remember the first meeting was in 2005 or so). Thank you so much for your work. You have done so much already.
Thank you. Thank you. Thank you.
P.S.
Yeah, it's probably time for the metaquotes to say
THANK YOU
.
Been with them for over 10 years now(somewhere along the same row at the very end ))))
I too have much to thank MQ for. I first started programming on your platform and found that I could be quite good at it.
My creative journey in programming and development began within the ecosystem you created. In other languages I wouldn't have been able to develop my approach as easily as in MQL. And for me it means more than an opportunity to make money.
Nature creates different ecosystems, but they all support organisms. Organisms, in turn, maintain the internal balance of their ecosystems. This homeostasis is the basis of species survival and evolution.
Poor living conditions lead to degradation. To the simplification of forms. After all, simple forms survive better than complex ones. But they too cannot exist without an ecosystem. If we evolve creatively, it means our conditions are favourable.
Intelligent beings, unlike nonintelligent ones, are capable of destroying their native ecosystem. But still, a true Mind will always cherish and care for the ecosystem in which it lives.
It is in the benign and enclosed ecosystem of MQ that I have managed to grow to the realization of being a developer. Though not in a professional sense, but in essence.
Thank you for choosing the right path.
In fact, I also join in the thanks. Thanks to MQ, I haven't had to go to a shabby office and work for food for more than 8 years now.
Because praise is their profits and the prevalence of the platform, it's the audience that sits on the forum and uses the services. People won't sit on a bad resource.
I agree.
And at the same time, balance must be maintained.
I join in the thanks.
The MetaQuotes team - Thank you!
