I go outside and see a bunch of cars parked in several rows, even on the pavement (so many cars that there's nowhere to park). There are cars under 100k, but there are also many cars over 500k (new).
Make money in the market is not difficult. The main thing is not to trade with emotions, to follow your system rules and take risks (with smart risks you can lose your deposit for more than a year).
Advisors just solve the problem with emotions and they will trade only those rules that you prescribed him and respect the risks that you prescribed in the settings.
I am a self-taught programmer. I used to run on forums and search for information. Tried different strategies with a lot of indicator ones.
I started trading in 2014 and only last July I wrote my 1st EA, which brought me money. After 3 months I wrote 1 more EA and it's been closing the month in + for half a year now.
There are some who are making money, the main thing is patience (some only start to trade in the + after 10 years)
And what can you buy on the street? And on sale )).
I'm not exactly a pauper, but if there's a promotion, I'll buy it. I recently bought three cases of stew for half the price, and now I'm ready for a war with the replicoids! I'm waiting for the vodka to be on sale.
It's dangerous to take cheap vodka, you could lose your hooves.
I can't believe I'm going out on the street and the poor are buying everything on stocks.
Bill Gates went to a restaurant and tipped the waiter $2. Waiter: "Yesterday, your son tipped $100 and you're only tipping $2!" Bill Gates: "He's a billionaire's son, I'm just a farmer's son..."
Is the moral of this parable clear? Economy must be frugal.
Another conclusion could be drawn: a person who grew up in a working family with moderate income never learned to waste money, because he knew the value of money from childhood. Habit is second nature.
It's dangerous to buy cheap vodka, you could lose your hooves.
At Gradusy, they sometimes hold promotions where well-known vodkas are sold at a 20-30% discount. I haven't seen anything like that in other stores. And if you're smart, you need to buy a machine.
That's right. A machine is more reliable. You know what you're drinking.
I don't believe it. A waiter like that would be fired on the first snap of a customer's fingers. For that kind of rudeness. Legend...
It's a parable, it's Bill Gates on the internet, or Rockefeller, or someone else. A second person, a waiter, a taxi driver, a coachman.However, this parable corresponds to a true story from the life of Henry Ford, the car king of the 20th century.
One day Henry Ford, who has become a billionaire, flew to England on business and at the airport asked the information desk clerk where the cheapest hotel in town was. The clerk was surprised, because on the one hand he recognised Henry Ford, but on the other he couldn't believe it was him, because he was wearing an old mackintosh and he was interested in a cheap hotel.
On receiving an affirmative answer, the clerk dared to speak and confessed that he followed the news and knew that his son, when he came anywhere, stayed in first-class hotels and was always dressed "with the latest clothes". To which Henry Ford irritably replied: "My son is young and inexperienced, so he is afraid of what people will say. And I have no reason to stay in an expensive hotel, because wherever I stay - I'm Henry Ford. And I don't need new rags, because no matter what I wear, I'll still be Henry Ford. And everything else is unimportant.
Yeah. Although I did read about some billionaire who drove a crappy little car until he was old.
It's like asking for a business card from an employee of a famous company
Of course he didn't have one.