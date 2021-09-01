Selecting a computer configuration (expert optimisation a priority) - page 18
I took a look. I did.
And reed-only too !
:))))
it can't be!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Only if the board is still from Intel and it used to be like that, of course nothing was adjustable at all
It can only be so many sticks if the board itself is still from Intel, it used to be like that, of course nothing was regulated there at all
I'm surprised myself.
A shitload of settings, and most of them are red-only.
And Core Voltage Control is there too, but also reed-only.
I'm still digging - maybe there are some other settings I need to put in, so I can change them.
Ha! What a trick.
Checked BIOS again (UEFI mean) - no way, almost all settings are read-only.
Started reading forums again, and bam - one forum says, that Gigabyte motherboards come with a utility for fine tuning and overclocking directly from Windows.
Looked at the disk - it was there! Installed it... hmm... All the same settings as in BIOS, but it's not red-only anymore, and even seems to be set normally. Haven't pressed the "apply" button yet, though. Now I'll look into this utility and see if I can really fine tune the turbo-boost.
Yes, that's right.
With the utility - you can control the settings.
At least the voltage. I put 1.15V instead of 1.2V - everything started, but when I started LinX - the system crashed. Well... It's up to you to experiment.
If it is possible with a utility, then the board on the Z-chipset would definitely not block, who would buy it? You should look for Expert mode, or Noob=false;
the easiest way is to watch a video on youtube with a gigabyte board of the same type
Voltages should not be fixed, but subtracted.
The board itself adjusts the volts from the frequency, whether it's minus or plus from the speaker itself.
Yep - same board (or at least chipset) and with a "no K" CPU - no review anywhere yet. Easy-Expert - there's a setting in the BIOS. In Ease - no fine-tuning at all, in Expert - the settings appear, but they - for some reason - read-only. Although, all the same settings are available and changeable in the firmware utility. But after rebooting in BIOS, they are again the same, and only after the system reboot the service of this utility puts the changed settings again.
About the voltage - well, I was just trying to see if it would change at all. Here, from the utility - everything changes. From BIOS - can't (can't find where)
Can you tell me why the EA tester uses the CPU cores but not the video card? Does it mean that the video card is not important?
Can you tell me why the EA tester uses the CPU cores but not the video card? It turns out that the video card is not important?
They are talentless developers,
Not local, but from the very beginning of the PC industry
--
that's the way it's counted.
Can you tell me why the EA tester uses the CPU cores but not the video card? It turns out that the video card is not important?
Well, the optimization is not about playing games with advanced graphics!
There is such a thing as CUDA, but it only works if the expert "knows" about it and uses it. I don't think you have one. So throw your video card away, buy a CPU with more power and it will be more useful... Well, or rewrite your Expert Advisor to use CUDA.