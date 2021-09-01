Selecting a computer configuration (expert optimisation a priority) - page 16
Don't buy on AMD processors. In case you have to work in Android Studio, you'll have problems with virtualisation.
Too late.
I haven't bought one yet.
Friends, hello everyone. Please advise me, how can I "enable" all processor cores to participate in testing and optimization of experts? I am not a programmer/engineer, so please advise me, in simple words, what to change in computer or MT5 program parameters to solve this problem. The purpose is to increase speed of testing and optimization, if possible.
The information is on the screenshot. You can see from the screenshot that the other 3 cores are in ready state and are not used.
Thank you.
Give me all the tabs, not just a small piece of the last one.
As I see - you have one pass now, it is clear that only one core can be used for this.All cores are used when you have many passes being tested - during EA optimization.
Friends, hello everyone. Please advise me, how can I "enable" all processor cores to participate in testing and optimization of experts? I am not a programmer/engineer, so please advise me, in simple words, what to change in computer or MT5 program parameters to solve this problem. The purpose is to increase speed of testing and optimization, if possible.
All cores are only used during optimization, only one core is used during testing. You should have all cores working during optimization, judging by the screenshot.
All cores are only used during optimisation, only one core is used during testing. All cores should work during optimization, judging from the screenshot.
When testing, exactly one should be only one core?
Thank you in advance.
Are you sure there's only one thing you should be testing?
Think about it - you have an expert. That is, youhave a sequence of commands. Where each successive command depends on the result of the previous one. If you have started to execute this sequence by one core, how can you imagine what the other core should do at that? It stands there waiting.
It's different when you have optimization, i.e. when you have two or more independent sequences. Each of them can still be executed by only one core. But, at the same time each of them can be executed by its own core at the same time. Here, work is found for all cores.
Exactly in normal conditions, but there is OpenCL, there the developers kind of promised support for this technology in the tester as well...
Well, the system is very happy.
The struggle with Vin10 is well on its way to completion. Most of the programs, thank God, are working. No one had to look for a replacement, although a couple of them required downloading a new version, and some required "dancing with tambourine".
I was especially pleased that Chronocontrol, a program from the early 2000s, has started working; I was afraid it would stop working, but I got used to it long ago. However, I have lost some inscriptions in its settings, but I remember what is there, and its functionality is unaffected.
Testing TC for the League - also drastically accelerated, right on the order of. Now I`m waiting for developers to save results of optimization, to be able to run in batch mode.
So, hopefully, by the weekend I will compile a complete list of "reinstallation features", reinstall Vin10, and the system upgrade can be considered completed.
Interesting, but would have given a set and time, then it would have been more interesting :) I would compare with my mini set.
And why there is no option without hypertrading is sad.
+++