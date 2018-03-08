abandonment of mt4 - page 2
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I hope that doesn't happen.
In MT5 it's annoying that changing timeframe is a whole system of actions...
Are you sure you have turned on MetaTrader 5 even once? What kind of difficulties can a click on the panel cause?
?
95% of traders choose MT4. It's the perfect platform - user-friendly and simple.
No one will ever switch to MT5, no matter how much the metaquotes dislike it.
Isn't that an overconfident statement?
Are you sure you have turned on MetaTrader 5 even once? What kind of difficulties can a click on the panel cause?
?
By default they are not there. 70% or more of ordinary users will not go into the settings and tick the box for chart displays. And the Tools button, which is needed all the time, is not there. I agree that there is a hotkey, but it's a dead giveaway. Of course, you will say that I am a fool, a loser and a moron, but then how can you explain the fact that MT5 is not even close to the same success as MT4, with all the alleged advantages like drawing a rainbow on the chart with canvas, watching movies instead of gloomy candlesticks, etc.
Isn't that an overconfident statement?
it's a troll.
They are not there by default. 70% or more of ordinary users will not go into the settings and tick the box for graph displays. And the Tools button, which is needed all the time, is not there. I agree that there is a hotkey, but it's a dead giveaway. Of course, you will say that I am a fool, a loser and a moron, but then how can you explain the fact that MT5 is not even close to the same success as MT4, with all the alleged advantages like drawing a rainbow on the chart with canvas, watching movies instead of gloomy candlesticks, etc.
Oh, Eugene... If you learn sometime hotkeys in general and configuration of toolbars in ANY application, the difference between MT4 and MT5 will absolutely vanish, from the word ANYTHING.
They are not there by default. 70% or more of ordinary users will not go into the settings and tick the box for graph displays. And the Tools button, which is needed all the time, is not there. I agree that there is a hotkey, but it's a dead giveaway. Of course, you will say that I am a fool, a loser and a moron, but then how can we explain the fact that MT5 is not even close to the same success as MT4, for all the alleged advantages like drawing a rainbow on the chart with canvas, watching movies instead of gloomy candlesticks, etc.
70% will not go into settings, and that's ok, these people will be gone in a month anyway
70% as no more than ordinary users will go into the settings and tick the box for graph displays.
Where did the statistics come from that's so crazy? Or is it just to give weight to an empty assertion?
In fact, you are the first and probably the only one who has not found how to switch TFs in the terminal...
Where did the statistics come from that's so crazy? Or are you just rattling on to give weight to an empty statement?
In fact, you are the first and probably the only one who has not found how to switch the TF from the terminal...