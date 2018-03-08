abandonment of mt4
Hi all, is the abandonment of mt4 realistic and the transition to mt5 realistic and how long will support mt4
No, not realistic in the next few years
I hope this does not happen
What's the point of brokers refusing? Considering that more than 60% of users are on mt4 . As a last resort, it is possible to provide parallel support for both mt4 and mt5 platforms.
We see a certain tendency of migration from mt4 to mt5, and the further - the more.
When brokerage companies have 5% of users on mt4, then there will be no point in supporting it, and this is not far off.Where do you get the figure 60%? Have you collected statistics? Are these stats for all dlingas or for a specific one? What age group did you survey and how did the survey take place?
Of course, we will make the transition, the question is how many years until only 5% will be left.
I took the info from the resource forexmagnates, they did an internal poll and came out 63%.
Of course this is quite a rough statistic, but I think it is realistic.
- Victor Golovtchenko
- ru.forexmagnates.com
If we judge by the service "signals", 93% of users prefer MT4. And mt5 flies like a plywood over paris.
- Vadim Sviderski
- ru.forexmagnates.com
No one will ever switch to MT5, no matter how much the metaquotes dislike it.
