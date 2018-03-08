abandonment of mt4

Hi all! is it realistic for brokers to abandon mt4 and switch to mt5 accordingly.and how long will support mt4
 
No, not realistic in the next few years

 

I hope this does not happen

 

What's the point of brokers refusing? Considering that more than 60% of users are on mt4 . As a last resort, it is possible to provide parallel support for both mt4 and mt5 platforms.

 
We see a certain tendency of migration from mt4 to mt5, and the further - the more.

When brokerage companies have 5% of users on mt4, then there will be no point in supporting it, and this is not far off.

Where do you get the figure 60%? Have you collected statistics? Are these stats for all dlingas or for a specific one? What age group did you survey and how did the survey take place?
 
Many people are still sitting not just on mt4, but on mt4 + HP + default gray interface without pretty things + 15-inch monitor with an insanely low screen resolution - that's such old-school
 
Of course, we will make the transition, the question is how many years until only 5% will be left.

I took the info from the resource forexmagnates, they did an internal poll and came out 63%.

Of course this is quite a rough statistic, but I think it is realistic.

Конец эпохи MetaTrader 4 | Forex Magnates
Конец эпохи MetaTrader 4 | Forex Magnates
  • Victor Golovtchenko
  • ru.forexmagnates.com
Крупнейший разработчик торгового софта для внебиржевой индустрии, компания MetaQuotes Software Corp., опубликовало драматическое, но, в то же время, ожидаемое сообщение о том, что прекращает продажу самой популярной среди внебиржевых трейдеров торговой платформы MetaTrader 4 и соответствующих лицензий. Предыдущая «четвертая» версия торгового...
 
If we judge by the service "signals", 93% of users prefer MT4. And mt5 flies like a plywood over paris.

5

4

 
We conducted a survey of traders. It turned out that 63% of traders prefer the MT4 platform:
MT5, on the other hand, only 19%. It's probably too early to bury MT4.

Результаты опроса «Какой платформой вы пользуетесь?» | Forex Magnates
Результаты опроса «Какой платформой вы пользуетесь?» | Forex Magnates
  • Vadim Sviderski
  • ru.forexmagnates.com
В конце прошлой недели редакция Forex Magnates провела среди пользователей ресурса опрос на тему «Какой платформой вы пользуетесь?». Сегодня мы опубликуем результаты и выясним, какой торговой платформе отдают предпочтение розничные участники внебиржевого рынка Форекс. Итак, по результатам голосования, с существенным преимуществом побеждает...
 
kurdd:
Hi all! Is it realistic for brokers to abandon mt4 and switch to mt5, and how long will mt4 be supported?
It is better to do new developments under mt5, there is a stock exchange there and you can test robots on shares.
 
95% of traders choose MT4. It's the perfect platform - user-friendly and simple.
No one will ever switch to MT5, no matter how much the metaquotes dislike it.
