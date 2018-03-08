abandonment of mt4 - page 3
I didn't think about it.
Early, but I'll probably be the first to bring the bouquet of flowers.
I'll let out a tear for the sake of decorum.
No, just without ever running the terminal. Just for the sake of an outline.
Then to put it another way, is broker abandonment of mt4 and mt5 realistic?
It is real, and I know them, but those platforms lose out both in terms of sociality and usability.
For the sake of options I was trying to get a handle on Quick.... It turned out to be easier to give up options.
Real. There are DCs who have switched to other platforms. But.... not that, not that. They are not convenient for me. I don't feel comfortable with them. MT4 - MT5 is much closer and more familiar)).
Maybe there is something like miserable Quik, it has long been under the tombstone, this corpse was danced on back in the noughties.
When they buried it, they tore more than one accordion.