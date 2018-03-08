abandonment of mt4 - page 3

New comment
 
Evgeniy Zhdan:
I didn't think about it.
No, just without ever running the terminal. Just for the sake of a sketch.
 
Victor Ziborov:
We conducted a survey of traders. It turned out that 63% of traders prefer the MT4 platform:
MT5, on the other hand, only 19%. It's probably too early to bury MT4.



Early, but I'll probably be the first to bring the bouquet of flowers.
I'll let out a tear for the sake of decorum.
 
Artyom Trishkin:
No, just without ever running the terminal. Just for the sake of an outline.
You can refute what I say with your statistics
 
Hi all! is it realistic for brokers to abandon mt5 and switch to mt4, and how long will mt5 be supported?
 
Mickey Moose:
Hi all! is it realistic for brokers to abandon mt5 and switch to mt4, and how long will mt5 be supported?

Then to put it another way, is broker abandonment of mt4 and mt5 realistic?
 
Yuriy Zaytsev:

Then is the abandonment of mt4 and mt5 brokers realistic?

It is real, and I know them, but those platforms lose out both in terms of sociality and usability.

 
Yuriy Zaytsev:

Otherwise then, is it realistic for brokers to abandon mt4 and mt5?

For the sake of options I was trying to get a handle on Quick.... It turned out to be easier to give up options.

 
Yuriy Zaytsev:

Then is the refusal of brokers from mt4 and mt5 realistic?

Real. There are DCs who have switched to other platforms. But.... not that, not that. They are not convenient for me. I don't feel comfortable with them. MT4 - MT5 is much closer and more familiar)).

 
Alexey Viktorov:

For the sake of options I was trying to get a handle on the Quick.... It turned out to be easier to give up options.

I didn't like Quick before, but then I got into it, it has a lot of things that mt lacks. Although realistically mt is better, because I trade with robots.
 
Mickey Moose:

It is real, and I know them, but those platforms lose out both in terms of sociality and usability.

Maybe there is something like miserable Quik, it has long been under the tombstone, this corpse was danced on back in the noughties.

When they buried it, they tore more than one accordion.

123456789
New comment