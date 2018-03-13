Trading live - page 4
Here I will be posting video forecasts, and justifying my trades. Refine my trades. Suggestions for discussion. After all, it is easy to discuss what was easy, but what will be much more interesting.
Our intentions are clear. I have watched the first video. I do not understand the analysis and the conclusion. But I will watch it with interest. I may have some suggestions.
Well, if you wanted to discover something new, .... there's nothing new here...
The idea itself is not a bad one but here...it's like a tip there aren't many people who are interested in what you show.
You want to make some money (let's say in the future).
If you trade good, why do you need any video lessons, in fact, your trade should bring you profit... But you see, your trade does not bring any stable profit .... but only occasional profit.
And I didn't say that I needed these videos. I just wanted to be clever.)) And by the way, I took my points.
Not if you watched the video, the idea is different. I was saying that sometimes I see a trade and sometimes I want to see it. The idea of the blog is to see if I know how to trade or not. And to form a strategy. You can understand that I started trading with almost no strategy, and it's starting to fill up with rules.
I do not want any profit yet. If I manage to form everything clearly, then we will see.
The key word is SOMETHING.
A lot of questions for you. No, don't think anything of the sort, no claims or reproaches. You can answer them if you want, but the questions are. 1. On account of whom or what do you want to understand if you know how to trade or not? 2. where do these rules come from (you may add this question to the 1st question)? 3. where is the line between seeing and wishing to see a deal? And the last question. Is it possible to start trading without having a developed strategy? You'd better throw me a couple hundred quid, and I'll double it for you in a couple of weeks.
1. It's not on anybody's account, I'm just showing you my thoughts.
2. The rules are being taken on the fly, at the end of this week I'll review all the videos and draw conclusions
3. That's the point of this thread, watch 1 video
Let me throw it to you and where are the guarantees from you?
At the expense of what they say "scam", 100% will not. I swear on my mother, may I never see the will of the world. But seriously, I'm not the kind of guy who cheats for money. I do not have the right upbringing, I do not know what kind of guarantees you can give. I don't know what kind of guarantee you can give. But the risks are up to 60-70%. As for me, I am conservative and the risk is no more than 30%. My trading is manual. If you seriously think about it, write to me in person.