Trading live - page 3

New comment
 
Vitaly Muzichenko:

Okay, I'm always on the lookout. Or rather the terminal, I'm always asleep.)

I've decided to trade with my hands manfully )) In 2 days of trading, 11 trades, one loss. It's fun, I am having fun. With 1500 rubles made as much as 39 rubles ))

 
Alexey Volchanskiy:

I decided to trade with my hands courageously )) In two days of trading 11 trades, one down. It's fun, I'm having fun. I made as much as 39 rubles from 1500 rubles.)

Nah, I'm not trading forex now. Bought GDP, and trying to bravely sell at 151 satohu)


 
 



 
Alexey Volchanskiy:

I decided to trade with my hands courageously )) In two days of trading 11 trades, one down. It's fun, I'm having fun. I made as much as 39 rubles from 1500 rubles ))

Not a boy's words, but my husband's.

 
Alexey Volchanskiy:

I decided to trade with my hands courageously )) In two days of trading 11 trades, one down. It's fun, I'm having fun. I made as much as 39 rubles from 1500 rubles ))

That's right! If a man has hands, he doesn't need a woman!

 
Denis Sartakov:

That's right ! If a man has hands, he doesn't need a woman !

What do you mean he does not need one? We live for women )). And you should trade with your hands from time to time so that you do not lose your sense of smell. Robo-trade is a deformation on the psyche. It is manual trade that should be corrected.

 
 
 
Vyacheslav Kornev:

Do you want me to show you lots of examples with "hooks" as you say, after which the price moves normally. And predictor 1 to you right away.

12345678
New comment