Trading live - page 3
Okay, I'm always on the lookout. Or rather the terminal, I'm always asleep.)
I've decided to trade with my hands manfully )) In 2 days of trading, 11 trades, one loss. It's fun, I am having fun. With 1500 rubles made as much as 39 rubles ))
Nah, I'm not trading forex now. Bought GDP, and trying to bravely sell at 151 satohu)
Not a boy's words, but my husband's.
That's right! If a man has hands, he doesn't need a woman!
What do you mean he does not need one? We live for women )). And you should trade with your hands from time to time so that you do not lose your sense of smell. Robo-trade is a deformation on the psyche. It is manual trade that should be corrected.
Do you want me to show you lots of examples with "hooks" as you say, after which the price moves normally. And predictor 1 to you right away.