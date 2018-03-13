Trading live - page 6

Ta-da!!!



 

Can't fully commit to trading yet, missed a lot yesterday. Well the point is clear, it closed on profit


 

I'll keep popping in for a few minutes for now.


 

I'm not dead! I just haven't traded or watched these days.

no forecast for monday (maybe buy on a pullback)


 

Wow, I've even got two subscribers


 
Vyacheslav Kornev:

Wow, I even got two subscribers.


I decided to open a small account for 50 bucks and make it a signal. I'm only up 75% today. And I once offered to double your couple hundred in a couple of weeks. You can see the result.

 
