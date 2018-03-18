Cluster methods of market forecasting.
Gentlemen! Let's discuss (promising in my opinion) cluster approaches to market forecasting in this thread. First of all, I mean the so-called cluster analysis the essence of which is to look at patterns together with real volumes that, apparently, really allows forecasting further price movement.
But for now, let's practice recognizing regular candlestick patterns.
Attached to this post is a dozen of candlestick charts such as
There are many candlestick pattern searchers who will probably have no problems identifying candlestick patterns on those charts that will correctly predict their future price trend and posting them on this thread.
I do not know if I may provide a link to that site. So google "cluster delta", the site is called clusterdelta . com. There is a lot of information on the subject and you can find cluster graphs.
You are a physicist. Quantum Mech, if I am not mistaken. Do you really believe that a random process can form clusters of patterns that can be used to predict things?
Read the efficient market hypothesis. No one can gain any advantage, inside is of course an exception. The market is random to the observer. Whether it is random or not does not really matter. The key word is for the observer.
Cars come to the T-intersection - to the right or to the left, they all have their own goal, far from being random - everything is deterministic. You can predict something. Well, this is an example for readers, like, to make it clear.
In fact, I knew a physicist who used to walk around with a frame and hear voices from outer space.
You are a physicist. Quantum Mech, if I am not mistaken. Do you really believe that a random process can form clusters of patterns that can be used to predict things?
The game of poker is a random process.
There are hardly any experts on this cluster analysis in this Forum. There are mostly good programmers here. And there are not many traders. And in general, good traders (not only here) are not just few, they are microscopically few! Personally I like this subject matter.
Alexei, I propose so. Take the first pattern with volumes out of the archive, show it in the post and let's discuss it. Because if - a bunch at once (the whole archive), we'll smudge the meaning and get nothing in terms of comprehension. I'm all for having something left in my mind and subconscious from the discussion and using it in my trading.
Alexey, I don't see any volumes in the picture you've posted. Besides, it's not clear, what timeframe it is, and it's not clear - what is this pattern? Is it a reversal pattern or what, exactly?
There are hardly any experts on this cluster analysis in this Forum. There are mostly good programmers here. And there are not many traders. And in general, good traders (not only here) are not just few, they are microscopically few! Personally I like this subject matter.
Alexei, I propose so. Take the first pattern with volumes from the archive, show it in the post and let's discuss it. Because if - a bunch at once (the whole archive), we'll smudge the meaning and get nothing in terms of comprehension. I'm all for having something left in my mind and subconscious from the discussion and using it in my trading.
Alexey, I don't see any volumes in the picture you've posted. Besides, it's not clear, what timeframe it is, and it's not clear - what is this pattern? Is it a reversal pattern or of what exactly?
To discuss patterns is an empty phrase. We should discuss the statistics of the patterns. And we will immediately know if something is there or not.
And no one has any statistics. (Only blah, blah, blah.))
Afftor, lay out the statistics and there will be a topic for discussion.
Absolutely. I'm currently playing on Mail.ru.
the game of poker is a random process.
Any card game is not a random process. The number of cards and the number of players are known and all sorts of variations can be calculated.
Forex, on the other hand, is a completely random process. There is only a price limit from above and below.
Discussing patterns is an empty exercise. You should discuss the statistics of the patterns. And it will immediately become clear whether something is there or not.
And no one has any statistics. Only blah-blah-blah.))
And you, Yuri, you know, as I see it.
I have everything - do not worry. We'll start distributing to all the poor and needy soon.
Any card game, is not a random process. The number of cards and the number of players are known and all sorts of variations can be calculated.
Forex, on the other hand, is a completely random process. There's only a price limit at the top and bottom.
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Gentlemen! Let's discuss (promising in my opinion) cluster approaches to market forecasting in this thread. First of all, I mean the so-called cluster analysis the essence of which is to look at patterns together with real volumes that seems to really allow predicting further price movement.
But for the time being, let us practice recognizing regular(without volumes) candlestick patterns.
Attached to this post there are a dozen of candlestick patterns such as
There are many candlestick pattern searchers who will probably have no problems identifying such patterns on those charts that will correctly predict their future tendencies and posting them on this thread.