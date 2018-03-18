Cluster methods of market forecasting. - page 7
If possible. I have very limited knowledge by my needs. The main problem is not with R, which for our needs can be mastered in an hour, but with the content of the packages that implement the mathematical methods.
There is a DLL for communicating the terminal with R. It works without any problems. Primitive. There is a debugger for communication between terminal and R.
Takes Excel files. You can test your ideas on clustering the same day as you install R.
That is, if I write, say, an index, which uses R, I won't be able to sell it - the market requirement is 1 exek file and that's all. But here I have a DLL, R must still put. Or, still, somehow it is possible to save everything in one file?
Installation of R and the first programme is 1 hour. Next, it's all about content. You can't transfer worthwhile content anywhere - it's impossible because of the complexity of the algorithms. And then you don't need it.
Pity. I had some indulators processed indirectly through MATLAB. Probably, there is no way to make them in one exeq? I didn't study this question, I think you know more here.
If it's no secret, how did you connect MT with MATLAB?
To be honest, it was the most elementary, a good man posted articles here https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/1489, etc..
I think so. Another problem - most likely the number of stages works within a day. i.e. if a position is stretched over several days, the number of lots of a set position is not limited to the number specified in the settings.
Also, regarding the stops of each lot of the position set. see, the trail is common, TP is common, but the initial stop by ATR*coefficient shall be different for each lot.
let me explain.
1. The number of stages of a position must be open indefinitely. As long as the initial position is open, only the number of lots which is indicated in the parameter "Lots of steps" can be added to it.
2. Suppose ATR*coefficient of SL pyramid = 50 and distance calculation is also 50. Qty of steps is 2. First lot at 1.3000 (for it the rules of SL of the main settings section work, i.e. as it was before, nothing new is entered for the first lot), the second at 1.3050 (its stop at 1.3000), the third at 1.3100 (its stop at 1.3050). And that's it. As long as the first lot is opened, no more than two lots can be added under any circumstances. Further, if stops of the second and third lots are executed, the opening orders are again placed in their places of the initial opening.
i need an indicator that closes all pips before reaching the total points on two tools. i need to be able to set which contract should close a position and how many pips to reach profit
Metatrader 5
This is good, thank you. But the ones in the zip of the first post (12 of them), is it possible to see something there (at least on one of them)?
Pattern "E" = pause or pause in action, i.e. market is in flat but looking for a way out. With a larger timeframe the left side of the chart would look like a Pin bar followed by a correction.
Thank you.