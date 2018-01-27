Talking about the PLO in the lounge - page 14
Stop arguing about OOP.
This is long gone and it was possible to argue "procedural vs object-oriented" about 20 years ago. Now it's just ridiculous and does not even count as flaming.
A tale, as Volchansky likes to do: 1995-1996, I'm writing a networking project, the supervisor comes up and asks, "Can you write with classes? - Of course, I do, and here is the code.
OOP vs FP is now a different kind of confrontation. Many OOP adepts have already given up and begun to defect to the opponents. Besides, FP has a serious evidential mathematical basis. The PLO has none of this.
Well, if the moderators are asleep, they will be.) And the OOP course is already in full swing. But not here. It makes no sense to start something serious here.
Where is it going on?
But when it exceeds the 0.000x-1.0% level of created code and projects, only then it will be possible to discuss it seriously.
For now it is a strongly applied direction with exorbitant overheads on resources.All the "evidentiary math" pales before the inability to learn, total laziness and ignorance of quality. So nothing changes. Vaughn can't even comprehend OOP.
Well... You are the one who has set the direction of your own thread. And the moderators are supposed to persuade you to stick to that direction...
Artem, you're wrong. What can you do without girls? - The girls are all ours :-))
And seriously, here is what I want to discuss. There is a class where the copy constructor is written and the assignment operator is overridden. Question. When should they be and should they be different?
Overriding of operators does not give you anything but syntactic sugar. It is better to abandon this practice and use the Copy() or Clone() method instead of the assignment operator - plain and simple:
Oh, well... You set the direction of your own thread. And it turns out the moderators have to persuade you to stick to the direction you set, not to talk over chicks
I wrote in post #10 "Artem, here's a request. To you and all respected moderators. I welcome jokes in our community, including jokes about me. And look, so far marked only the old guard, we know each other.
But here crybabies go away plz, or I'll leave and go to another forum. Plan to write here about serious things, but with some humor of course. And crybabies only breed rawness and destraction."
Well, there were hardly any crybabies, but the thread was instantly fucked anyway. I mean, you can discuss some OOP issues here, but I started the course elsewhere, the discipline is stricter there. If you are interested - write to me in person.
And since the idea failed (I foresaw it from the beginning) it's possible once about D.
Alexei, you need to be more specific and less vodka/girls and other enticements. I'm sure there are those who want to read you here already. You got off to a great start.
It seems to me that there is no difference. And there are no pointers in MQL, so you can't confuse them.
Alexei, you need to be more specific and less vodka/girls and other enticements. I'm sure there are those who want to read you here already. You got off to a great start.
The only irrelevant post was tonight. So I wrote a post with examples of virtual functions a few days ago, so what. It was buried under a ton of slag. Not a single response on it. You can't create any courses here, it's a chat room ).
And the site hangs constantly, with 5 messages one cannot send, ok just wait, but it's sometimes just all crashed.