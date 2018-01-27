Talking about the PLO in the lounge - page 9
Apparently static and const (this is not OOP) are not needed.
As for OOP, it is very interesting how the following, which has wide practical application (not abstract at all), function would look like in procedural style?
Obviously, any OOP can be rewritten in procedural style. But I'm interested in practice. So I took the above tiny code, where OOP is also used to a minimum.
So how much nicer/more convenient/more readable/more correct is procedural style compared to OOP in this example? Well, not to talk for a few pages, but just to compare short source code procedural vs OOP. I ask OOP opponents to show a masterclass. This is not the dreaded MT5, but good old MT4.
I am not against OOP. Just one of bad quality and cryptic code. (I am not an opponent of OOP. Just one of bad quality and cryptic code)
I'm very sorry, in the context of which language are you drawing this conclusion? :-)
Denis, in the context of the forum ))))))))))
Thanks for the procedural code! Tweaked it a bit.
Pros and cons of each of the solutions(OOP-solution) you can now see with your own eyes. Everyone makes his own choice and it's silly to impose a different point of view.
About the pros, of course.
Thanks for the procedural code! Tweaked it a bit
To make it clear that compactness can be tweaked as well.
You could, of course, see how much the performance would change when comparing structures/arrays/rows. But this is a bit of a task taken out of context, so there's no point
PS And I'm not against OOP. In favour of expediency.
Collapse!
Using DEFINE was a joke ;-) Your approach would be very slow. (Usage of DEFINE was a joke ;-) Your approach will be very slow.)
Sure. This is joke too - this is a code beautification parade, isn't it?
It's a joke too - a twist in favour of compactness and clarity
It's a measurement of a particular implementation, a particular case
Yes really nice.(I am not able to catch joke yet unfortunately ;-)
No need to impose, but it is obvious that in a procedural form the logic of code is already visible without extra gestures, and each gesture of a hired programmer costs money to the employer. Therefore if an employer is smart, he will not be fooled by OOP but a clever programmer can twist a tale about progressive OOP to get more money from him taking advantage of his low literacy. :)