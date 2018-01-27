Talking about the PLO in the lounge - page 12
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Such a need arises regularly. It is only desirable that the developers do this.
A simple example. For some reason, the developers did not consider it necessary to provide a horizontal coordinate grid for indicator charts. And, of course, they didn't provide an appropriate method for this).
George Merts:
I too, back in the days of switching from real to secure mode, really hated that I couldn't access any physical memory address.
Don't confuse the two, memory delimitation is a completely different story.
Such a need arises regularly. It is only desirable that the developers do this.
A simple example. For some reason, the developers did not consider it necessary to provide a horizontal coordinate grid for indicator charts. Of course, they haven't provided an appropriate method for that).
Don't confuse the difference, the distinction in memory is from a completely different thread.
Why? Of the same - isolation of different parts of the system from each other to avoid conflicts. The essence is the same.
Encapsulation at OS level )
Stop arguing about OOP.
This is a thing of the past and arguing "procedural vs object-oriented" was possible 20 years ago. Now it's just ridiculous and not even flaming.
A fable, as Volchansky is fond of doing: 1995-1996, I was working on a network project, and my supervisor came up and asked me: "Can you write with classes? - Of course, I do, and here's the code.
... But why am I always talking about classes? I was passing by the metro station tonight, and you wouldn't believe it, a girl was sitting there crying. So I went over, offered to spend the night...
It is amusing, of course, to read the arguments of the opponents of the PLO. I am reminded of a story by H.G. Wells called "Land of the Blind".
There's a dude there, a climber of sorts, who happened to be in a land of the blind isolated from the rest of the world. They were blind from birth. As a result, the dude wanted to cure his "sight" disease with a simple surgical procedure.
Here is a quote from this book:
He got his feet out of there by force.
The same goes for all the arguments about the harmfulness of PLO.
How can you explain to a person born blind that the grass is green?
Those who argue about the harmfulness of OOP, at least, must first learn OOP programming and create at least a couple of large projects using this technology before you bring arguments.
... But what am I talking about classes and classes? I'm passing by the metro station tonight, and you won't believe it, there's a girl sitting crying. So I went over and offered her a place to sleep...
You're a knight, just like me.)
On Friday I was on my way back from the store, bought some food and drinks. And again, all ditches dug, laid a pipe about 20 centimeters, it did not mark and in this place there are no lights, darkness. I could smell it, they were pumping non-distilled water through the pipe.
I'm walking along, I stumble over the pipe, and I'm flying forward. I used to do hand-to-hand fighting when I was young and we were trained for different falls, so I didn't break the vodka, saving it at the cost of my own jacket and dipped my head in, as I fell over in a deep muddy puddle with suspicious aromas. But I kept my hands with the bags up during the roll over.
I was lying on my back in the puddle, anxiously groping for bottles - they were intact! Suddenly a girl comes out of the darkness, I shout, - Watch out!!! But it's too late, she plans to attack me, I softened the blow with her body as much as I could, but still she snapped, and we both lay in a puddle on our backs, looking at the stars. Romance!
I said, "Let's get up already, you'll catch cold. I got up, covered in slime, - oh, I'm going home, eyes in panic. I said, there's my front door, let's go and try to scrub it off.
No way, it is useless to wipe it off, everything is soaked, I even washed my leather suede mittens, everything is in winter G. Ok, she and I have a synthetic jacket, if there was any fabric, only dry cleaning.
Took her to the bathroom for a wash, gave her a dressing gown, washed myself, all the clothes were thrown in the washer. I and her clothes got dirty, jeans and everything else, puddled in a puddle, the pigs must be envious. We soaked them, then put them in the washer, too.
Nothing, we had dinner, drank some drinks for such a merry acquaintance, left them in the guesthouse while everything dries.
Georges, if you say one word now, you're no longer my friend!