Yuriy Asaulenko:

Such a need arises regularly. It is only desirable that the developers do this.

A simple example. For some reason, the developers did not consider it necessary to provide a horizontal coordinate grid for indicator charts. And, of course, they didn't provide an appropriate method for this).

This is another topic.
 

George Merts:

I too, back in the days of switching from real to secure mode, really hated that I couldn't access any physical memory address.

Don't confuse the two, memory delimitation is a completely different story.

 
Artyom Trishkin:
Hopefully, the application to the BOD about the grid has long been left?
 
Andrei:

Don't confuse the difference, the distinction in memory is from a completely different thread.

Why not? It is one and the same - isolating different parts of the system from each other to avoid conflicts. The essence is the same.
 
George Merts:
Why? Of the same - isolation of different parts of the system from each other to avoid conflicts. The essence is the same.

Encapsulation at OS level )

 

Stop arguing about OOP.

This is a thing of the past and arguing "procedural vs object-oriented" was possible 20 years ago. Now it's just ridiculous and not even flaming.


A fable, as Volchansky is fond of doing: 1995-1996, I was working on a network project, and my supervisor came up and asked me: "Can you write with classes? - Of course, I do, and here's the code.

... But why am I always talking about classes? I was passing by the metro station tonight, and you wouldn't believe it, a girl was sitting there crying. So I went over, offered to spend the night...
 
Walking the other day. A 1000-ruble piece of paper rolls down the stairs. I wanted to pick it up, then I thought: if it was real, someone would have picked it up long ago.
 

It is amusing, of course, to read the arguments of the opponents of the PLO. I am reminded of a story by H.G. Wells called "Land of the Blind".

There's a dude there, a climber of sorts, who happened to be in a land of the blind isolated from the rest of the world. They were blind from birth. As a result, the dude wanted to cure his "sight" disease with a simple surgical procedure.
Here is a quote from this book:

"- А вот чем, - продолжал врач, отвечая на собственный вопрос. - Те
странные придатки, которые называются глазами и предназначены создавать на
лице приятную легкую впадину, у Боготы поражены болезнью, что  и  вызывает
осложнение  в  мозгу.  Они  у  него  сильно  увеличены,  обросли   густыми
ресницами, веки на них  дергаются,  и  от  этого  мозг  у  него  постоянно
раздражен, и мысли неспособны сосредоточиться.
   - Вот что? - удивился старый Якоб. - Вот оно как...
   - Думается, я с полным основанием могу утверждать, что для его  полного
излечения требуется произвести совсем простую  хирургическую  операцию,  а
именно удалить эти раздражающие тельца.
   - И тогда он выздоровеет?
   - Тогда он совершенно выздоровеет и станет примерным гражданином.
   - Да будет благословенна наука! - воскликнул старый Якоб  и  тотчас  же 
пошел поделиться с Нуньесом своей счастливой надеждой."

He got his feet out of there by force.

The same goes for all the arguments about the harmfulness of PLO.

How can you explain to a person born blind that the grass is green?

Those who argue about the harmfulness of OOP, at least, must first learn OOP programming and create at least a couple of large projects using this technology before you bring arguments.

 
Maxim Dmitrievsky:
... But what am I talking about classes and classes? I'm passing by the metro station tonight, and you won't believe it, there's a girl sitting crying. So I went over and offered her a place to sleep...

You're a knight, just like me.)

On Friday I was on my way back from the store, bought some food and drinks. And again, all ditches dug, laid a pipe about 20 centimeters, it did not mark and in this place there are no lights, darkness. I could smell it, they were pumping non-distilled water through the pipe.

I'm walking along, I stumble over the pipe, and I'm flying forward. I used to do hand-to-hand fighting when I was young and we were trained for different falls, so I didn't break the vodka, saving it at the cost of my own jacket and dipped my head in, as I fell over in a deep muddy puddle with suspicious aromas. But I kept my hands with the bags up during the roll over.

I was lying on my back in the puddle, anxiously groping for bottles - they were intact! Suddenly a girl comes out of the darkness, I shout, - Watch out!!! But it's too late, she plans to attack me, I softened the blow with her body as much as I could, but still she snapped, and we both lay in a puddle on our backs, looking at the stars. Romance!

I said, "Let's get up already, you'll catch cold. I got up, covered in slime, - oh, I'm going home, eyes in panic. I said, there's my front door, let's go and try to scrub it off.

No way, it is useless to wipe it off, everything is soaked, I even washed my leather suede mittens, everything is in winter G. Ok, she and I have a synthetic jacket, if there was any fabric, only dry cleaning.

Took her to the bathroom for a wash, gave her a dressing gown, washed myself, all the clothes were thrown in the washer. I and her clothes got dirty, jeans and everything else, puddled in a puddle, the pigs must be envious. We soaked them, then put them in the washer, too.

Nothing, we had dinner, drank some drinks for such a merry acquaintance, left them in the guesthouse while everything dries.

Georges, if you say one word now, you're no longer my friend!

