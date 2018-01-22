Correlation indicator. - page 8
Here's the report - previously checked
I'm working on bailing out the hanging orders, but so far I'm just closing at a loss. Maybe that's the secret ;)
I am not proving anything to anyone.
You can elementary check. by opening a small demo account. but instead you are shaking the air yourself.
))))))))))) and you just wanted to show a not very profitable but stable system))))))))))))))
It's called: don't do good to people. It's a joke, of course ;)
https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19630 use and educate yourself
Until you get stationary, normally distributed residuals at least on the history, then you cannot trade on a linear relationship (correlation)
or just look at the EURCHF chart, as you were advised earlier. There are strong trends on the chart, i.e. a loss on your strategy is inevitable.
After you (maybe in a couple of years) make sense of it, then we'll talk :)
I don't understand what their office has to do with it.
Have you been trading in the demo?
I have a topic on pair trading in my profile. I've been trading ever since. At that time I didn't quite understand how to trade, but even if I didn't fully understand it I lost none of my money.)
How do you lose here? I don't get it..............
a neglected case :)
It happens ;)
How do you leak here? I don't get it..............
You have already been shown and told how you can trade and how you shouldn't
All right, all right, I don't insist.
No problem - as my neighbour says )