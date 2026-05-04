Has anyone created a successful automated trading system? What is your advice? - page 45

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Osmar Sandoval Espinosa #:

How do you use it? 

It's a conversion of a rather famous MT4 indicator. The link is in the MT5 CodeBase:

instructions

 
Ryan L Johnson #:

It's a conversion of a rather famous MT4 indicator. The link is in the MT5 CodeBase:


I'll read it, thanks! :)
 
Yes, many traders have created successful automated systems, but success requires disciplined development:

**Key principles:**
- Start with a proven manual strategy before automating
- Backtest extensively on quality historical data (minimum 2-3 years)
- Forward test on demo accounts for several months
- Use proper risk management (position sizing, stop losses, drawdown limits)
- Keep strategies simple - complexity often leads to overfitting

**Common pitfalls to avoid:**
- Over-optimization on historical data
- Ignoring transaction costs and slippage
- Running multiple correlated strategies
- Insufficient testing across different market conditions

**Essential elements:**
- Robust entry/exit logic
- Money management rules
- Error handling and connection monitoring
- Regular performance review and adjustment

Remember: profitable backtests don't guarantee future success. Market conditions change, so continuous monitoring and adaptation are crucial.

 
Personally, I've come to believe it's better to have one system with clear stopping rules (not just a stop loss, but also a time‑based or drawdown‑based halt) than to chase the ever‑elusive "currently profitable" moment. 
 
Fully agree without a disciplined development process, automated systems rarely last. Simple logic, solid backtesting, forward testing, and realistic cost assumptions usually matter more than complex models.
 
Sonar3 Sonar3 #:
Fully agree without a disciplined development process, automated systems rarely last. Simple logic, solid backtesting, forward testing, and realistic cost assumptions usually matter more than complex models.
Totally with you. Simplicity and discipline beat complex models.
 
Hahahaaa, take him slow
 
I did pay for the subscription without registrating first , this has created an issue for my automation , your help is needed!
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