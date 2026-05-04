Has anyone created a successful automated trading system? What is your advice? - page 45
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How do you use it?
It's a conversion of a rather famous MT4 indicator. The link is in the MT5 CodeBase:
It's a conversion of a rather famous MT4 indicator. The link is in the MT5 CodeBase:
Fully agree without a disciplined development process, automated systems rarely last. Simple logic, solid backtesting, forward testing, and realistic cost assumptions usually matter more than complex models.