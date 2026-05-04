Has anyone created a successful automated trading system? What is your advice? - page 44
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I don't know if this has been descussed here, but starting from scrath, without any idea of what are you wanting to code is very stresfull.
I'll always suggest starting from a prexisting backtested strategy.
As I haven't manually traded in many years, I generally slap some indicators on a custom chart and say to myself, "Does this look orderly... or like a garbage dump?" I know it when I see it.
I have also, however, dredged the web for allegedly profitable manual strategies, modified their logic, and automated them─with limited success. Sometimes, I simply have nothing else to do.
As I haven't manually traded in many years, I generally slap some indicators on a custom chart and say to myself, "Does this look orderly... or like a garbage dump?" I know it when I see it.
I have also, however, dredged the web for allegedly profitable manual strategies, modified their logic, and automated them─with limited success. Sometimes, I simply have nothing else to do.
I meant that by manually putting indicators or "detecting" a pattern, not necesarly trading them, looking in the charts for something that makes sense.
I have two questions now: which indicators do you use? And what have you tested?
[W]hich indicators do you use?
I live traded an EMA(13), EMA(50), and MACD Signal LIne with zero level for several years with about 23% annual net profits.
The strategy was based on EMA crossovers and Signal LIne slope with above/below zero level for entries (price has to be outside the "EMA cloud" too), and price/EMA(13) crossover as a dynamic exit. Fixed "safety stop" 12 big points opposite.
And what have you tested?
That was on a 5.5 big point Renko chart of MGC (micro gold) futures.
XAUUSD is a pretty good CFD proxy for GC/MGC/1OZ futures (excluding spreads, commissions, swaps, and execution). The prices are very close.
(I'm not touching gold in the current market chaos).
I live traded an EMA(13), EMA(50), and MACD Signal LIne with zero level for several years with about 23% annual net profits.
The strategy was based on EMA crossovers and Signal LIne slope with above/below zero level for entries (price has to be outside the "EMA cloud" too), and price/EMA(13) crossover as a dynamic exit. Fixed "safety stop" 12 big points opposite.
That was on a 5.5 big point Renko chart of MGC (micro gold) futures.
XAUUSD is a pretty good CFD proxy for GC/MGC/1OZ futures (excluding spreads, commissions, swaps, and execution). The prices are very close.
(I'm not touching gold in the current market chaos).
Very good profit, tbh.
Nowadays, which indicators do you use?
Very good profit, tbh.
Truth be told, it's almost average for a profitable swing trading strategy. A rough estimate of average is about 20% annually, so maybe it's slightly above.
Nowadays, which indicators do you use?
A blast from the past:
Code Base
ZeroLag MACD
Andriy Voitenko, 2010.08.23 15:57The MACD oscillator with zero lag.
Tbh, for me using these "classic" indicators such as MA, EMAs, MACD, Stoch, etc., didn't seem good, since I was first introduced to trading by SMC. They demonize and label them as bad, but as far as I have seen (and tested), it's easier to use them than creating a script that replicates SMC concepts like BOS, CHOCH, etc.
And it makes sense: it's easier to understand a cross between two lines than 5–6 concepts summed up.
Tbh, for me using these "classic" indicators such as MA, EMAs, MACD, Stoch, etc., didn't seem good, since I was first introduced to trading by SMC. They demonize and label them as bad, but as far as I have seen (and tested), it's easier to use them than creating a script that replicates SMC concepts like BOS, CHOCH, etc.
And it makes sense: it's easier to understand a cross between two lines than 5–6 concepts summed up.
Bingo!
Technically, every MACD indicator is composed of several indicator calculations, and the best indicators are such conglomerates.
If you want to throw ATR and Standard Deviation into the mix, see:
Code Base
Brooky Trend Strength for MT5
Ryan L Johnson, 2025.04.29 19:52This indicator calls 3 other subwindow indicators. All files go in your Indicators folder.
Bingo!
Technically, every MACD indicator is composed of several indicator calculations, and the best indicators are such conglomerates.
If you want to throw ATR and Standard Deviation into the mix, see:
How do you use it?
Tbh, for me using these "classic" indicators such as MA, EMAs, MACD, Stoch, etc., didn't seem good, since I was first introduced to trading by SMC. They demonize and label them as bad, but as far as I have seen (and tested), it's easier to use them than creating a script that replicates SMC concepts like BOS, CHOCH, etc.
And it makes sense: it's easier to understand a cross between two lines than 5–6 concepts summed up.
I recommend to critically asses any information you consume. For example take the SMC, ICT, BOS, CHOCH etc etc concept.
In a trading day on XAUUSD with my broker there are 6,5 milion ticks on average. That is a lot of data, now we compress the data for a H1 chart to 24*OHLC*TickVolume = 120 datapoints a day.
After we collected these 120 datapoints we construct bars and analyze how the smart money trades, where is the liquidity, the sweep, the inner circle institutions and so on.
So, we throw away 99,9% of data, take the 0.01% and think we can extract more info out it then we threw away.