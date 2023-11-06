Indicators: Spread Lines
Super. By default we are unable to change line style of either bid or ask line. This indicator is now mandatory in my chart.
changing the line style of these lines helps to differentiate them from other support and resistance lines.
Thanks for feedback.
A very BIG thank you to you.
Because my broker show a "false" bid & ask line by hidding fees.
This indicator - for example - show me a difference beetween the bid and ask line of 1.7 pips, instead of the "false" officially 0.7 on the naked chart.
God bless.
Because my broker show a "false" bid & ask line by hidding fees.
This indicator - for example - show me a difference beetween the bid and ask line of 1.7 pips, instead of the "false" officially 0.7 on the naked chart.
God bless.
Crafty shysters ! Thanks for feedback
I absolutely love this. Thank you.
I'm also wondering if it's possible to modify it to show additional horizontal lines at fixed distances that move with the bid and ask lines.
For example, desired number of pips for TP and SL from both bid and ask lines.
Any thoughts would be much appreciated. Thanks again!
MadaForex:
A very BIG thank you to you.
Because my broker show a "false" bid & ask line by hidding fees.
This indicator - for example - show me a difference beetween the bid and ask line of 1.7 pips, instead of the "false" officially 0.7 on the naked chart.
God bless.
A very BIG thank you to you.
Because my broker show a "false" bid & ask line by hidding fees.
This indicator - for example - show me a difference beetween the bid and ask line of 1.7 pips, instead of the "false" officially 0.7 on the naked chart.
God bless.
Well, change brokers comes to mind, but maybe that's just me...
can you make it to show short lines instead of full length lines?
Hi, I tried to use ChatGPT so that your script can be available for MT5 as well. It works without any errors or warnings when I click the play button in MT5. However, the only thing I see is the bid and ask lines below the moving line. Is it really supposed to be placed here?
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Spread Lines:
The indicator allows to customize spread lines (style, thickness, broker spread).
Author: file45