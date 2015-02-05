Remove of EA
does anyobe have an idea?
i found out following
- if i set an order with the normal new order Pop up window and and want to run the EA it get removed
- if i set the order with a script its dosent matter what i use as comment or magic. even are both the same it didnt work, the EA always get removed
amando
Is this your EA ?
Do you have the source code ?
another thing i found out
this is my input for ema
input int SL_EMA=150;
double EMA150[]; // Stundenbasis int MAHandle150=0;// Stundenbasis //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ double Ask = SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_ASK); double Bid = SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_BID); //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { // initialisieren der EMA's MAHandle20= iMA(_Symbol,PERIOD_D1,Trail_EMA,0,MODE_EMA,PRICE_CLOSE); MAHandle50= iMA(_Symbol,PERIOD_D1,Main_EMA,0,MODE_EMA,PRICE_OPEN); MAHandle150=iMA(_Symbol,PERIOD_H1,SL_EMA,0,MODE_EMA,PRICE_CLOSE); // in welcher Häufigkeit (Sekunden) das Event vorkommen soll EventSetTimer(60); return(0); }
the interresting thing is, that the , i calculate the EMA and this will be working fine unter "OnTimer"
but if i want to use this code here
void OnTick() { if(PositionSelect(_Symbol)) { Print(EMA20[0]); Print(EMA150[0]); } }
i get following message:
2015.02.04 21:06:23.404 London_Squeeze_Trendfilter_V1.0 (EURUSD,M1) array out of range in 'London_Squeeze_Trendfilter_V1.0.mq5' (239,18)
what does mean the error is exactly here where you see the pips
Print(EMA20|[0]);
can someone help mee????????
amando
yes, its my EA, do youhave any idea why the problem with EMA[] exist?
amando
found the error of this case
CopyBuffer(MAHandle20,0,0,Trail_EMA,EMA20); ArraySetAsSeries(EMA20,true); CopyBuffer(MAHandle50,0,0,Main_EMA,EMA50); ArraySetAsSeries(EMA50,true); CopyBuffer(MAHandle150,0,0,SL_EMA,EMA150); ArraySetAsSeries(EMA150,true);
the buffer must be on the
OnInit()
i had it in OnTimer
amando
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Hello,
i normally use some EA but also i take some manual trade.
when i have an EA on a chart and i want do to a manual order too, the EA will be removed.
here is a schreenshot of the chart, the trade was set manual
now i want to set an EA on this chart, following massage appears
2015.02.03 16:07:05.616 Experts expert London_Squeeze_Trendfilter_V1.0 (AUDUSD,H1) removed
2015.02.03 16:07:04.116 Experts expert London_Squeeze_Trendfilter_V1.0 (AUDUSD,H1) loaded successfully
whats happend with this?
the setting in the MT5 are right
any ideas?
is there a special code to put into the EA?
amando