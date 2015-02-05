Remove of EA

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Hello,

 

i normally use some EA but also i take some manual trade.

when i have an EA on a chart and i want do to a manual order too, the EA will be removed.

 

here is a schreenshot of the chart, the trade was set manual


 

 

 

now i want to set an EA on this chart, following massage appears

2015.02.03 16:07:05.616 Experts expert London_Squeeze_Trendfilter_V1.0 (AUDUSD,H1) removed

2015.02.03 16:07:04.116 Experts expert London_Squeeze_Trendfilter_V1.0 (AUDUSD,H1) loaded successfully

 

whats happend with this?

the setting in the MT5 are right

 

 

 

any ideas?

 is there a special code to put into the EA?

 

amando 

 

does anyobe have an idea?

 

i found out following

- if i set an order with the normal new order Pop up window and and want to run the EA it get removed

- if i set the order with a script its dosent matter what i use as comment or magic. even are both the same it didnt work, the EA always get removed

 

 

 amando

 

Is this your EA ?

Do you have the source code ?

 

another thing i found out

 

this is my input for ema

 

input int SL_EMA=150;
double EMA150[];   // Stundenbasis
int   MAHandle150=0;// Stundenbasis
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

double Ask = SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_ASK);
double Bid = SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_BID);
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {

// initialisieren der EMA's
   MAHandle20= iMA(_Symbol,PERIOD_D1,Trail_EMA,0,MODE_EMA,PRICE_CLOSE);
   MAHandle50= iMA(_Symbol,PERIOD_D1,Main_EMA,0,MODE_EMA,PRICE_OPEN);
   MAHandle150=iMA(_Symbol,PERIOD_H1,SL_EMA,0,MODE_EMA,PRICE_CLOSE);

// in welcher Häufigkeit (Sekunden) das Event vorkommen soll
   EventSetTimer(60);

   return(0);
  }

 

the interresting thing is, that the , i calculate the EMA and this will be working fine unter "OnTimer"

 

but if i want to use this code here

  

void OnTick()
  {
   if(PositionSelect(_Symbol))
     {
      Print(EMA20[0]);
      Print(EMA150[0]);

     }
  }

 

 i get following message:

 

2015.02.04 21:06:23.404 London_Squeeze_Trendfilter_V1.0 (EURUSD,M1) array out of range in 'London_Squeeze_Trendfilter_V1.0.mq5' (239,18)

 

what does mean the error is exactly here where you see the pips

 Print(EMA20|[0]);

 

can someone help mee????????

 

amando 

 

yes, its my EA, do youhave any idea why the problem with EMA[] exist?

 

amando 

 

found the error of this case

 

      CopyBuffer(MAHandle20,0,0,Trail_EMA,EMA20);
      ArraySetAsSeries(EMA20,true);

      CopyBuffer(MAHandle50,0,0,Main_EMA,EMA50);
      ArraySetAsSeries(EMA50,true);

      CopyBuffer(MAHandle150,0,0,SL_EMA,EMA150);
      ArraySetAsSeries(EMA150,true);

 the buffer must be on the 

 

OnInit()

 i had it in OnTimer

 

amando 

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