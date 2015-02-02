new problems with mql5 cloud
AGAIN!! same problem. did 34 out of 142 and canceled all, disabled MQL CLOUD usage.. How to solve this?! does it charge me for non-finished tasks?
I have give up on the cloud optimization
some results differ and not accurate
I had same problem. I have started optimization from VPS, and after long and extensive testing - cloud became unavailable. Only option was to start test from different VPS. And one of my computers even got blocked forewer. Also, usally only the used EA is blocked, and its possible to use cloud test for different EA with no problem.
Service desk will not help you, they will ignore you regarding this topic. I suppose its one of those unspoken rules of mql5, like "don't use too much of public resources, even if you have paid for it".
There is no solution for this problem.
I asked some information to Metaquotes, and here is the answer :
We are upgrading our MQL5 Cloud Network and testing new system. Now it's stable but we are continue to upgrade it.
I asked some information to Metaquotes, and here is the answer :
that is unfortunately true. they ignore ordinary users questions in service desk.
Do you know if i have to pay for unfinished tanks or only paying for finished tasks?
that is unfortunately true. they ignore ordinary users questions in service desk.
Do you know if i have to pay for unfinished tanks or only paying for finished tasks?
I have written to Service Desk in the past, more than once. They have replied. And they are working on it.
They did tell me to not use one broker for cloud testing.
They need the file when you write, if you do not send the file they have nothing to work with to give you a reply.
Because of the complexity of the network, we have to be patient.
In another thread someone advised me to stop the test and restart, or close the program and restart, or reboot and restart..... sometimes one of those will work.
We just have to persist until the connection works.
The flaws could be with our own ISP or latency or the speed of our own computer in regards to all of the other computers at the specific time.
If Metaquotes restricted the cloud to only certain speeds, many people could not use the cloud.
- cloud.mql5.com
now, after last update, the mql5 cloud is not available in 32 bit terminal. Good job!
It has been announced since more than 2 weeks.
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how come i set very long tests with mql5 cloud (few hours per 1) i always get disconnected from the cloud and the cloud usage becomes disabled? i cannot make any serious tests with my new ea (it requires a lot of cpu power)
How do i make these tests without interruptions?!
are constant mql5.com "upgrades" (restarts) may be responsible for this?
should i do my tests at night?