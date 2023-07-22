Experts: RoNz Simple Scalper Rapid-Fire Strategy EA
Which one? and why did you choose it?
Please post in English on this forum.
Thank you.
i use TF 15 m eurusd, for others pairs still no luck to have the same achievement
for the setting i use only tp, trailing stop n no stoploss
haven't try the year before 2014 maybe i will try it
I'm using MT4, if there's a better place to put this feedback, please advise. (The link I clicked in from MT4 takes me here)
Does not work in Strategy Tester with my broker (OctaFX-Demo (Build 765) which is odd, b/c this worked for Stuuupid), when I attempt to run I get 1 or 2 successful trades, then it stops and the Journal tab is spammed with "OrderSend error 131", which indicates ERR_INVALID_TRADE_VOLUME, or, that the EA is trying to use a volume that is outside the range of my broker.
For my broker:
From MarketInfo()
MODE_LOTSIZE =100000.0
MODE_MINLOT=0.1
MODE_LOTSTEP=0.1
MODE_MAXLOT=1000.0
To see your brokers values:
Print(MarketInfo(Symbol(), MODE_LOTSIZE));
Print(MarketInfo(Symbol(), MODE_MINLOT));
Print(MarketInfo(Symbol(), MODE_LOTSTEP));
Print(MarketInfo(Symbol(), MODE_MAXLOT));
If you can make a fix for this issue where it adjusts for the individual brokers lot size restrictions, I would be willing to re-test and re-rate.
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RoNz Simple Scalper Rapid-Fire Strategy EA:
This Expert Advior is based on one of 17 Proven Currency Strategies by Mario Singh.
The Expert Advisor uses MA and Parabolic SAR on M1 Time Frame.
Author: Roni Nafrianto