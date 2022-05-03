Testing 'CopyTicks'
Let's start with a simple one - volume. Below is a picture of the glitch detected. Occasionally "doubles" appear in volumes.
Win7-64
MT5-1085
Broker "Otkritie", real server.
The main indicator cycle looks as follows:
I have not found any regularity in the appearance of "twins". I hope the developers will promptly fix it.
Indicator with tick volume is attached ( compiled on MT5-1100).
I have contacted Service Desk about CopyTicks() (there was an error in this function).
Here is the reply of SD:
This functionality is still under development. Many platform components are being modified to provide full-fledged access to the tick stream. We will have to wait some more time.
I checked with servicedesk about CopyTicks() (there was an error with this function)
Here's the response from SD:
This functionality is still under development. Many platform components are being modified to provide full access to the tick stream. We will have to wait some more time.
I checked with servicedesk about CopyTicks() (there was an error with this function)
Here's the response from SD:
This functionality is still under development. Many platform components are being modified to provide full access to the tick stream. We will have to wait some more time.
I see. So it's a half-finished product for now. We'll wait some more))
Another thing I don't understand is why they broke something that was already working - the advanced tumbler mode.
While the developers are scratching their heads, I will suggest a variant of MqlTick structure.
struct MqlTick { datetime time; // Время последнего обновления цен uint time_count; // микросекунды ( крайне желательно брать с биржи ) double bid; // Текущая цена Bid double ask; // Текущая цена Ask double last; // Текущая цена последней сделки (Last) ulong volume; // Объем для текущей цены Last ulong interest; // Текущая величина ОИ, после исполнения последней сделки Last ulong buy_orders; // Текущее число ордеров покупателей, после исполнения последней сделки Last ulong sell_orders; // Текущее число ордеров продавцов, после исполнения последней сделки Last ulong buy_orders_vol; // Текущий объем ордеров покупателей, после исполнения последней сделки Last ulong sell_orders_vol;// Текущий объем ордеров продавцов, после исполнения последней сделки Last char action; // Действие ( 'B' - покупка, 'S' - продажа ) };
Everything else in the function can be left as it is.
While the developers are scratching their heads, I will suggest a variant of MqlTick structure.
Everything else in the function can be left as it is.
While the developers are scratching their heads, I will suggest a variant of MqlTick structure.
Everything else in the function can be left as it is.
I would add the direction of the transaction. Who was the initiator (seller or buyer)
- www.mql5.com
Why keep all the history from the king of peas on the server. You can limit the depth to a reasonable amount, for example a week. And a deeper history can be made available on request (from the file server). Who wants the history of the glass for the year 2010, no problem, download it and then let them test it until they are completely blue in the face.
At the same time making it (history) available to others via torrent technology. There are many solutions. This is just one of the options.
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Let's start with a simple one - volume. Below is a picture of the glitch detected. Occasionally "doubles" appear in volumes.
Win7-64
MT5-1085
Broker "Otkritie", real server.
The main indicator cycle looks as follows:
I have not found any regularity in the appearance of "twins". I hope the developers will promptly fix it.
Indicator with tick volume is attached (compiled on MT5-1100).