I cannot subscribe signals
zartan:These signals are not compatible with your MT4 account (trading conditions).
Hi
I cannot subscribe several signals (ITC , Loading..).
"subscribe" button is not active in MT4 platform but i can subscribe from MQL5.com (but i cannot from my VPS)
do you know why ?
best regards
hello angevoyageur
Sorry but i don't understand you answer ...
can you explain "trading conditions" ?
it is a problem between real and demo account ?
thank you .
you answer ik OK !
but i can subscribe from "copy trades" on mql5.com and i cannot subscribe from a MT4 platform.
Unfortunately, my VPS provider (Activtadres) don't allow the first possibility .
merci à nos amis belges pour la solidarité
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Hi
I cannot subscribe several signals (ITC , Loading..).
"subscribe" button is not active in MT4 platform but i can subscribe from MQL5.com (but i cannot from my VPS)
do you know why ?
best regards