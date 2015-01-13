I cannot subscribe signals

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Hi

I cannot subscribe several signals  (ITC , Loading..).

"subscribe" button is not active in MT4 platform but i can subscribe from MQL5.com (but i cannot from my VPS)

do you know why ?

best regards

 
zartan:

Hi

I cannot subscribe several signals  (ITC , Loading..).

"subscribe" button is not active in MT4 platform but i can subscribe from MQL5.com (but i cannot from my VPS)

do you know why ?

best regards

These signals are not compatible with your MT4 account (trading conditions).
 

hello angevoyageur  

 Sorry but i don't understand you answer ...

can you explain "trading conditions" ?

it is a problem between real and demo account ?  

 thank you . 

 

you answer ik OK !

but i can subscribe from "copy trades" on mql5.com and i cannot subscribe from a MT4 platform.

Unfortunately, my VPS provider (Activtadres) don't allow the first possibility  .

merci à nos amis belges pour la solidarité  

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