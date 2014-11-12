signals ..

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hi

on my MT4 platform i can see only 80 signals.

example 'loading' (first signal for subscribers) is not seen. 

 thank's for you help

best regards 

 
nobody love me ? 
 
zartan:
nobody love me ? 

Of course, we all love you! ;)

Are you logged into a demo or real account

 

hello 

 Yes i'lm logged with my MQL5.com id. 

 
zartan:

hello 

 Yes i'lm logged with my MQL5.com id. 

Sorry, I meant is your broker account a demo account or is it real money account?
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