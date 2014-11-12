signals ..
nobody love me ?
zartan:
nobody love me ?
nobody love me ?
Of course, we all love you! ;)
Are you logged into a demo or real account?
hello
Yes i'lm logged with my MQL5.com id.
zartan:Sorry, I meant is your broker account a demo account or is it real money account?
hello
Yes i'lm logged with my MQL5.com id.
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hi
on my MT4 platform i can see only 80 signals.
example 'loading' (first signal for subscribers) is not seen.
thank's for you help
best regards